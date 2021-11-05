CloveReady makes evacuation tags available for city residents

A Cloverdale outreach organization is making special evacuation tags available that should come in handy during an emergency.

CloveReady created the tags, along with instructions on how and when to use them, which will help first responders quickly identify which homes have been evacuated so they focus on those who haven’t.

Evacuation tags should only be placed on the door, or another highly visible location, once everyone has left, the organization said. Copies of the brochures and instruction guides are available in English and Spanish.

Those living within the city limits are encouraged to pick up a tag and instruction guide at the following locations:

Cloverdale Police Department, 112 Broad St., Cloverdale, 707-894-2150.

Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, 126 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale. 707-894-4470.

Cloverdale Senior Center, 311 N. Main St., Cloverdale, 707-894-4826.

Cloverdale Library, 4041 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 707-894-5271.

Nuestra Comunidad 117 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 707-894-5271.

The main goal of CloveReady is to work with Resilient Cloverdale’s community leadership to promote awareness, preparedness and activation through brochures, direct mail, door-to-door engagement and visibility at community events.

For more information on emergency preparedness and wildfire readiness, visit socoemergency.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.