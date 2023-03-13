The iconic Mission Bell Farms property that sits just a block off Sonoma’s Plaza had its horses hauled off the property in 2021 — ending an era of locals taking delight in witnessing the majestic Clydesdale giants.

But one of the enormous stallions recently returned to its home pasture.

The previous owners of Mission Bell Farms, the Castagnasso family, put the property on the market in 2018 for $7.6 million. They ultimately sold the 2.72-acre property, which includes two barns and a two-story white farmhouse at the corner of East Spain and Second streets.

Many Sonomans may recall the farm grounds being filled with Clydesdales, a Scottish breed of draft horse renowned for their incredible height, feathered legs and attractive manes. The extended Castagnasso family had bred the draft horses for five generations, and they own and operate several Clydesdale farms across the nation.

But the family took many of their Clydesdales when they moved to their Missouri farm.

Gunner, an 8-year-old Clydesdale, was miserable when he joined the others in July 2021. He immediately detested the heat.

The other horses adjusted to their new habitat without issue except for Gunner, who stands much taller than the rest of the herd at 19.5 hands — over 6.5 feet. So, the Castagnassos — they run a working farm where their Clydesdales drive in pairs, but Gunner is too big to have a partner that matches his size — were OK to let him return to Sonoma.

He was brought back in the fall to Mission Bell Farms by its new owners, Ron and Amy Pritchard. He’s been happily trotting around his old home since.

The Pritchards said they were happy to adopt Gunner, since returning horses to the property was always their intention, as a part of their nonprofit, Georgia’s Pasture.

Georgia’s Pasture was created in the summer of 2022 in memory of Amy’s mother, Georgia Ryan, as a way to rescue and provide homes for retired or disabled horses.

“When Ron and I first thought of buying the FKA Mission Bell Farm, it was with the intention of starting this charity and retiring ourselves to the main house. My sister, Beth Ryan, quickly came on board and purchased a home on France Street in order to help with the endeavor. My dad moved to Sonoma shortly after that. We plan on moving to Sonoma full time after our child, Ryan, graduates from High School in 2024,” Amy Pritchard said in an email to the Index-Tribune.

The owners operate out of the barns at 196 E. Spain St. and the surrounding pastures. They employ two stable hands, one of whom is Katalina Castagnasso, a local high School student and the granddaughter of Deana Castagnasso.

The horse manure is used as fertilizer at The Patch, just up the street, and various local wineries.

The nonprofit’s two other horses, Luna and Chloe, can also be seen grazing the pastures of the property. The two mares have’t quite warmed to Gunner, but he’s very much a people person.

“He loves people and if you let him out just around the farm, he follows you around like a dog,” Amy Pritchard said.

Contact the reporter Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com.