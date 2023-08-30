Coachella Valley farmworkers lost hundreds of dollars during storm Hilary. Financial aid options are slim

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

Before dawn on a recent morning, as the mud coating Coachella Valley farm fields began to crisp, Entrika Zacarias made her first attempt to drive back to work at a Thermal peach field after four days of no work.

With some roads still blocked, muddy or flooded, driving was risky after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped nearly a year’s worth of rain on the desert town two weekends ago.

Like other immigrant farm workers living there, Zacarias had lost hundreds of dollars because of the storm and couldn’t afford to miss any more days of work. She had rent to pay on the mobile home where she lived with two daughters.

After a couple of days in the peach fields the work ran out. Now she’s looking elsewhere for a job. But her options are slim after the storm left some fields muddy and wet, and others damaged.

“We’re thinking about where to work next and I’m realizing there’s not a lot of work,” she said. “I never stop working all year. I only stop in times like these.”

While Tropical Storm Hilary caused little damage to Southern California’s beaches and cities, rural desert regions like the Coachella Valley were deluged with months of rain over a single weekend. The storm caused an estimated $126 million in damages in Riverside County alone, county officials said Thursday, with most damage in the Coachella Valley.

Low-income immigrant communities across the region bore the brunt of the flooding.

Like Zacarias, many farmworkers in Coachella Valley lack legal status as citizens and therefore don’t qualify for most federal and state disaster aid. Even a new $95 million storm assistance program for immigrants that Gov. Gavin Newsom recently touted is out of reach because it pertains to the winter and spring storms and floods.

“There’s a lack of financial assistance,” said Yunuen Ibarra, program manager with Líderes Campesinas, a network of women farmworker leaders. “What do farmworkers do when they lose their job or a day of their job or a week and they’re not eligible to receive specific financial assistance? There’s not really any specific organization or fund from which farmworkers can get hazard pay or unemployment.”

Center of the storm

Maria Teresa Zacarias stands in front of her home at Oasis Mobile Home Park in Coachella Valley. Photo by Adriana Heldiz, CalMatters

A few days before Hilary arrived, Zacarias said, strong winds knocked her power out. It was so hot, she and her daughter took refuge in their car, running its air conditioner for hours. They waited for the brunt of the storm.

Recounting the experience, Zacarias sat in her dark living room under a framed image of the Virgin Mary. The air conditioner hummed and windows and doors were shut to keep sunlight out.

When the worst of Hilary arrived that Sunday, strong winds shook the trailers of the Oasis mobile home community. Zacarias could hear branches smacking her roof and water seeped through a closed window. She put a blanket on her couch to sop it up.

Her two sisters, Martina and Maria Teresa Zacarias, had a similar experience in their homes in another section of the mobile home park.

Part of a porch roof blew off Maria Teresa’s home. Her 10-year-old son cried inconsolably, she said. He had never experienced wind like that.

Martina said she could feel wind blowing between her and the neighboring mobile home while inside her house.

“It was lifting the porch,” Martina said. “The wind was going in between the trailers and I felt that they were separating. The light went out.”

About 6 p.m., Maria Teresa and Martina decided to evacuate to the Galilee Center shelter, a nonprofit that helps families in need, in nearby Mecca. The sisters worried about Entrika, who lives on a dead-end road that became difficult to access once the storm rolled through.

“If something happens to her what would she do alone?” Martina wondered.

A nonprofit called TODEC (for the Training Occupational Development Educating Communities Legal Center), called emergency officials for help. Emergency crews took Entrika to the shelter at about 8 p.m.

“They gave us food, water, clothes, sandals, everything,” Entrika said.

The next day, the day the sisters returned to their homes, the mobile home community’s management sent a message notifying residents there would be no water service due to damages from the storm.

First: A crate with six gallons of water sits in Entrika Zacarias’ kitchen at Oasis Mobile Home Park in Coachella Valley on Aug. 23, 2023. Last: A member of TODEC loads a crate of bottled water into a resident’s vehicle outside Oasis Mobile Home Park in Coachella Valley on Aug. 24, 2023. Photo by Adriana Heldiz, CalMatters



It was another blow for a community already struggling with water issues. For years, the Oasis mobile home community’s water has been contaminated with high levels of arsenic. The state allocated $30 million in the 2021-2022 budget to help Riverside County relocate Oasis residents, but many have struggled to find another place they can afford.