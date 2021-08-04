Coast Guard rescues man, six dogs off Point Reyes

A man and six dogs — including five puppies — were rescued Tuesday morning after being stranded for nearly 12 hours along the coast near Point Reyes.

The group was rescued around 6:30 a.m. after officials were notified about an unmanned vessel on a rocky shoreline near Driftwood Beach, according to a Coast Guard Facebook post.

Crews approached the vessel via a motorboat and discovered the man and dogs.

Marin County firefighters assisted and used jet skis to get to the scene and helped transfer the group to a lifeboat, according to the Coast Guard.

Officials treated the man for shock and hypothermia as they returned to Bodega Bay, where they were met by paramedics.

The Coast Guard didn’t specify why the group was in the water, but it added they were first spotted by a captain of a fishing boat.

“It’s likely this observant local fisherman saved multiple lives today! (Human and dogs),” the agency wrote on Facebook.

