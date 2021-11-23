Coast Guard rescues three fishermen whose boat capsized near Tomales Point

U.S. Coast Guard officers rescued three fishermen Monday morning who were perched for nearly an hour on the sinking hull of their capsized boat near Tomales Point, officials said.

The recreational crab fishermen told Coast Guard officials they were pulling up crab traps on the port side of their 20-foot boat when the vessel began taking on water and flipped over, said Petty Officer Anthony Nakash.

Officers from the Bodega Bay Coast Guard station were dispatched at about 9:40 a.m. to the scene off McClure Beach in northern Marin County.

The three men had mild hypothermia when Nakash and his crew pulled them into a rescue vessel, the officer said, noting that the water was about 56 degrees. Two of the men were wearing life jackets, he said.

“Luckily they were able to stay on top of the hull, which probably saved their life,” Nakash said. “If they were in the water that long it would have been worse.”

The men declined medical attention when they got to shore, according to the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District.

