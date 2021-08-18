Coast guard rescues two after woman ingests antifreeze

A Washington woman and her father were rescued 380 miles west of Bodega Bay after she accidentally ingested antifreeze, the U.S. Coast Guard reported Tuesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the 23-year-old Port Townsend resident consumed the liquid.

She and her father were traveling from the Pacific Northwest to Hawaii when the man contacted officials for help around 1:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Coast Guard.

Assistance was necessary because the father couldn’t sail the boat, communicate with rescue crews and take care of his daughter at once, a Coast Guard spokesman said.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from San Diego was called in and picked up a rescue team near San Francisco International Airport before taking off Monday night.

They landed on a ship 230 miles from San Francisco for refueling before reaching the 32-foot sailboat around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. A rescue swimmer was lowered onto the boat to assess the situation before crews hoisted the woman into the helicopter.

Upon landing, paramedics took the woman to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center for treatment. She was in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.

