Coast Guard rescues two from cliff near Bodega Bay after their vessel capsizes

The Coast Guard rescued two men Friday night from the side of a cliff near Bodega Bay where their boat capsized.

The agency responded to the incident at 4:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a friend of one the men reporting the vessel had overturned.

In response, the Coast Guard launched a 47-foot motor life boat crew from its Bodega Bay station, as well as an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from its air station in San Francisco.

The boat crew at 5 p.m. located the capsized vessel with the stranded men on a rocky cliff area at the entrance of Estero de San Antonio creek in Bodega Bay.

The Dolphin air crew lowered a rescue swimmer, who hoisted the two men into the helicopter and transported them to the Bodega Bay station. Both were uninjured.