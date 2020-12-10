Coast Guard suspends search for man swept out to sea in Pacifica

The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday they have stopped searching for a man who was standing on a beach in Pacifica, Calif., on Tuesday and swept into the water by turbulent surf.

"He was knocked off the rocks by a wave and never located," said Sam Addison, a search and rescue controller with the Coast Guard's San Francisco sector. "The search has been suspended pending any further development."

A body has not been recovered, Addison said.

The incident was reported before 8 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Paloma Avenue in the community 15 miles south of San Francisco.

Two Coast Guard helicopters and two motorized boats searched for the victim along with onshore crews from the San Mateo County Fire Department.

Addison said helicopters were flying over the waters soon after the incident occurred as the aircraft were already in the air for a training.

On Tuesday, a buoy off the coast of Pacifica measured 19-foot swell.

A woman was pulled into cold ocean waters in Humboldt County on Tuesday and later died.