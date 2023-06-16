Commercial crabbers, urchin divers and others concerned about talk of reintroducing sea otters to the North Coast will have an opportunity to voice their apprehensions later this month during a series of public open houses scheduled in 16 coastal cities and towns.

Hosted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the drop-in meetings are the first step in assessing the potential for restoring some semblance of a once-thriving population decimated more than a century ago by the maritime fur trade.

The schedule includes sessions in Fort Bragg on June 26 and in Bodega Bay and Point Reyes Station on June 27. Half the planned open houses will be in Northern California. Half are in Southern Oregon.

“We’re at the ground floor to gather input, perspectives and concerns from the public and key stakeholders in relation to potential recovery efforts for sea otters in Northern California and Oregon,” agency spokeswoman Ashley McConnell said via email. “The series of open houses in coastal towns provides an opportunity for the Service to meet people where they live, work, and recreate in their local communities to hear their ideas, perspectives, concerns and questions.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TP-P6I7iX3E">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Only about 3,000 federally protected southern sea otters are currently known to exist, mainly confined to the area south of Pigeon Point in Santa Cruz County and Point Conception, near Santa Barbara — a stretch of coast constituting a fraction of their historic range. A distinct species of northern sea otters occupies coastal waters off south Alaska, British Columbia and north Washington state.

There is currently no formal proposal for reintroducing southern sea otters to areas beyond their current range, but many scientists believe expanding their range could help balance the near-shore ocean ecosystem, particularly in areas hard-hit by kelp loss, like the North Coast.

Sea otters are keystone predators and voracious eaters whose varied diet includes sea urchins, the spiny ocean critters that have taken over the ocean floor since the collapse of the bull kelp forest last decade. More than 90% of the lush underwater forest that hosted all manner of fish, invertebrates and other aquatic species disappeared during an extended marine heat wave. A contributing factor was seastar wasting disease, which decimated multiple species but especially sunflower sea stars, large, multiarmed behemoths that helped keep sea urchins in check.

Scientists view otters as ‘’ecosystem engineers’’ that could have a broad impact on ecosystem function, including driving urchins back into hiding, where they survive on drift kelp instead of attacking whole plants.

Helping sea otters move beyond their current range, which many believe is limited by shark activity on either end, also could help increase the population of sea otters, and endangered species nearly wiped out before a federal ban on hunting them was enacted in 1911.

Coastal tribes additionally are keen to see the return of animals long important to cultural and ceremonial traditions.

Supporters also cite the appeal of the charismatic marine mammals to tourists and the potential for ecotourism and new revenue. A new study released last week by the Monterey Bay Aquarium and the Middlebury Institute of International Studies’ Center for the Blue Economy found that recreational visitors to Elkhorn Slough, where orphaned sea otters raised by surrogate mothers have been released, generates more than $3 million a year for central coast communities.

“The science is strong, the case for doing this is super solid and the timing is right,” Congressman Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, said during a recent meeting on the subject, held in Bodega Bay.

A feasibility study released last year by U.S. Fish and Wildlife, at the behest of Congress, found it was biologically possible to expand the otters range, though it contained no recommendations.

It also cited uncertain socioeconomic impacts, positive and negative, particularly for shellfish industries, that needed exploration.

Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins gathered scientific experts, policymakers, tribal leaders and others to discuss the idea May 26, inspiring enthusiasm, as well as concern and criticism, chiefly a.m.ong divers and crabbers.

David Goldenberg, executive director of the California Sea Urchin Commission, predicted the struggling commercial sea urchin industry would eventually shut down if sea otters were brought back. The commissions is making talking points available for those interested in weighing in.

“There’s going to be significant culture change, and people will be out of work, and there are going to be shifts in our local economy,” Goldenberg said in an interview. “It will hurt local food procurement.“

Commercial fisherman Dick Ogg, a veteran crabber and vice president of the Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Marketing Association, said commercial fishers also “have a lot of concerns," particularly where impacts for the struggling Dungeness crab industry are concerned.

“Everyone wants this warm and fuzzy feeling,” Ogg said in an interview. “They want to bring these animals back because they think it’s the right thing to do.”

But Ogg said he personally had reservations about interfering with nature, transporting animals and saying, “now you’re going to live here.”

Hopkins said, moving forward, “we need to have those dissenting voices at the table.”

“The concern seems to come from particular interest groups — which are not the majority in terms of population but clearly have an outsized stake in the outcome, and the potential for personal impact,” she said via text message.

“When I talk to random residents about it, people see tremendous value in ecosystem restoration and the idea of bringing back something that used to be here. Sort of like seeing the whale population increase and return,” Hopkins said. “There’s something that captures some childhood joy or piece of your imagination. People get excited.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife meetings are designed for interested people to stop in and talk directly with agency scientists prepared “to listen, learn and have an interpersonal dialogue with community members along the coast,” McConnell said. No formal presentations or speakers are planned.

More information about southern sea otters and the feasibility study is available at fws.gov/project/exploring-potential-sea-otter-reintroduction.

Those unable to make an open house can sign up for updates there or reach out via email at PacificCoastSeaOtters@fws.gov, McConnell said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.