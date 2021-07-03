Coddingtown Mall carjacking injures victim, may be gang-related

A victim is recovering from multiple injuries after being attacked by several people who pulled her from a car and drove away in it at the Coddingtown Mall, police said.

The carjacking occurred about 4:45 p.m. Friday while the victim was inside a 2002 black Mercedes Benz sedan outside Target, according to Santa Rosa police.

Investigators say someone opened the victim’s door and yelled at her while pulling her from the car. A second person arrived and also yelled at her.

They threw her to the ground and kicked and hit her before one of them got into the car and drove off, police said.

Unspecified items also were stolen from the victim.

She was treated at a local hospital for facial lacerations, bruises, swelling and other injuries.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses before concluding several people were involved and the incident may have involved gang members.

Descriptions of the attackers weren’t available and police say those involved are accused of carjacking, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and possible gang enhancements.

