Subscribe

Coffee with Cloverdale mayor Thursday; legal aid lawyer to speak

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 13, 2021, 9:34PM
Updated 1 hour ago
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Esther Lemus will be the guest speaker at Coffee with the Mayor in Cloverdale on Thursday.

Mayor Marta Cruz has invited Lemus, a lawyer with the Sonoma County Legal Aid Services for the elderly and a Windsor councilwoman, to speak at the Cloverdale senior Center from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The center is at 311 North Main St. in Cloverdale.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette