Coffee with Cloverdale mayor Thursday; legal aid lawyer to speak

Esther Lemus will be the guest speaker at Coffee with the Mayor in Cloverdale on Thursday.

Mayor Marta Cruz has invited Lemus, a lawyer with the Sonoma County Legal Aid Services for the elderly and a Windsor councilwoman, to speak at the Cloverdale senior Center from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The center is at 311 North Main St. in Cloverdale.

