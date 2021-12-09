Coffee With the Mayor set in Cloverdale

Cloverdale Mayor Marta Cruz is having her last Coffee With the Mayor and Friends Thursday with Supervisor James Gore.

The hourlong event will start at 10 a.m.at the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center , 311 N. Main St. in Cloverdale. Citizens can email cruz at mcruz@ci.cloverdale with any topics or questions.

