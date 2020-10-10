Coffey Park marks 3rd Anniversary of Tubbs fire with pride, optimism

To the commuters returning home to Coffey Park, motoring west on Hopper Avenue around 6:30 Friday evening, it looked like a modest block party, two dozen neighbors and a half-dozen dogs, laughing and chatting through their masks.

There was mirth, catching up, a bit of gossip and an adult beverage or two. One woman was seen dispensing little bottles of Fireball. “Helps prevent COVID,” she assured friends.

In an intentionally upbeat way, the residents of Coffey Park were commemorating the third anniversary of the Tubbs fire, which ambushed this community in northwest Santa Rosa, destroying over 1,422 homes.

While there was some somber reflection, the vibe at this party — it really was a party — was convivial. “We don’t need another anniversary, we don’t need a memorial,” said Anne Barbour, vice president of the neighborhood support group Coffey Strong.

“We need to look at what we’ve accomplished, and enjoy that. Bask in it, a little. Because we’ve come a hell of a long way.”

As Coffey Strong president Steve Rahmn pointed out, an outsider looking up and down Hopper at that moment could not have guessed that the neighborhood had been nearly wiped out three years earlier.

Barbour had to speak over the yapping of Poppy, her cocker spaniel mix. It was Poppy’s barking that awakened her the night of Oct. 8, 2017. Reaching for her phone, she summoned a Nixle alert about a fire in Calistoga.

“Did I think that fire was coming to me? Hell no.”

It was, causing massive devastation, but also planting the seeds for Coffey Strong, and an unprecedented recovery. Of the 1,422 Coffey Park homes destroyed that night, nearly 1,000 have already been rebuilt, with another 66 close enough to have been granted “temporary occupancy” status by the city of Santa Rosa. While 253 homes are under construction, another 28 are in some phase of the permitting process.

Credit for that remarkably swift comeback goes to the plucky residents of Coffey Park, of course. It goes also to the city of Santa Rosa, which dramatically streamlined the rebuilding process, and whose building department has worked far above and beyond the call.

That explains why Gabe Osburn, the city’s deputy director of development services, was standing in a semicircle of Coffey Park people on Friday night, laughing and joking while holding a pair of gaudy, knee-high Froot Loops socks.

The socks were a gift from Barbour, a nod to the colorful socks he’s unfailingly rocked at neighborhood meetings for the past three years. She invited Osburn and his colleague, Jesse Oswald — Robin to Osburn’s Batman, said Barbour — Santa Rosa’s chief building official and a native Northwesterner who was unrecognizable in his Seattle Seahawks hoodie and mask.

For three years, those two and other city officials — Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, rebuilding permit center manager Leo DePaola, and others — have worked tirelessly to get Coffey Park residents back into their homes.

“You gotta have a personal attachment,” said Osburn. “I went to Piner High School. I grew up on the west side of Santa Rosa. I remember when the Tubbs fire happened and I just said, ’Oh HECK no.’ ”

“And I dove headfirst into it. I was like, ’We’re coming back from this!’ ”

Up and down the West Coast, wildfire-damaged communities have taken notice, and reached out. For at least two years, Osburn and other city officials have fielded requests from agencies seeking advice on how to respond to their own disasters.

“We’ve been more than happy to share whatever we can with other communities that are going through this,” he said.

The message is similar to each, said Osburn: “You have to dive in, you have to be flexible, you have to own the thing. You have to show the community that you’re all-in with them.”

“And you guys are kind of like family,” he told Barbour. “We’ve gone through it together.”

Among the people Coffey Strong is helping cope with this year’s wildfires are residents of Santa Cruz who lost their homes in the CZU Complex fire.

In those conversations, said Barbour, she has had to go back and explain herself after telling the recent fire survivors, “You need to find yourself a Gabe.”

