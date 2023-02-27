Cold and wet pattern to continue in North Bay through midweek

A series of three storm systems will move through the North Bay by Wednesday, with the middle wave bringing with it the best chances for thunderstorms, snow and more rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Each system spans about a day, with the first system, which began Sunday morning extending into Sunday night, said Sean Miller, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

The second storm, which will begin some time Sunday night and continue into Monday morning, will bring steadier snowfall to areas around 2,500 feet and above and about 15% to 20% chance of thunderstorms and lightning, Miller said.

There will also be gusty winds, with the North Bay interior valleys seeing 25 to 30 mph gusts and the mountains to experience up to 50 mph.

The weather service issued a winter storm advisory for 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Tuesday for areas about 3,000 feet in the North Bay interior mountains.

After the third system ends around noon Wednesday, the North Bay is expected to see dry conditions until at least early next week, Miller said.

Lows throughout the week in the valleys will be around 35 and below, with the coldest temperatures expected in the upper 20s. Lows could be even colder in areas where snow sticks, increasing the possibility for icy and snowy roads.

