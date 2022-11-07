Cold front to bring hazardous surfing conditions, chance of flooding to North Bay region

Sonoma County residents can expect rain, 35 mph winds, hazardous surfing conditions and chances of thunderstorms and floods within the next four days, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a high surf advisory Sunday for the San Francisco Bay Area coastline, including the North Bay.

A northwest swell of 10 to 15 feet is expected to show up in coastal waters Monday morning, creating hazardous surf conditions and breaking waves of about 15 to 20 feet. These conditions will remain through Tuesday afternoon, according to the advisory.

A high surf advisory is issued when breaking wave action could threaten lives and property within the surf zone.

Widespread rain & the chance of thunderstorms are not the only things in the forecast for this upcoming week. A building northwest swell will arrive Monday through Tuesday resulting in breaking waves of 15-20 ft along W/NW facing beaches. High Surf Advisory in effect! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/AQAZgeHv4k — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 6, 2022

A cold front was expected to move into the North Bay area Sunday night that could trigger widespread rain and strong winds, particularly across the Bay Area and Central Coast.

A chance of rain will continue through early Wednesday, said Dalton Behringer, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

Winds will start Sunday night and continue as the cold front passes from the North Bay into the rest of the San Francisco area.

Peak winds are expected to continue into Monday and Tuesday, with gusts that could reach up to 35 mph. The strongest winds will occur at higher elevations.

This is also when there will be chances of heavier showers and thunderstorms, meteorologists added.

Santa Rosa can expect upward of about an inch of rain from the storm, Behringer said. Higher terrains such as the Sonoma Coast and the northeastern parts of Sonoma County could receive about 1¼ inches of rainfall.

Let's talk rain 🌧There is a high likelihood most of the Bay Area and Central Coast tonight through Tuesday will measure at least 0.5". How about over 1" or even 2"? Check out the charts. At this time, the Santa Cruz Mts/Big Sur Mts have the best chance >2" #cawx #carain pic.twitter.com/tKYXT2IfQG — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 6, 2022

The rain will bring chances for smaller floods that could lead to some standing water along area roadways, including Highway 101, Behringer said.

“We are not expecting any widespread catastrophic flooding or anything like that,” he added. “No major rivers overspilling their banks or anything but certainly smaller streams and creeks.”

Behringer added that not everyone will come in contact with this flooding. Those in areas with a higher chance of flooding, such as around the Glass Fire burn scar, may encounter more of a problem than those traveling outside of those regions.

Following the rainy weather, cold temperatures are expected to return Wednesday night into Friday.

The lows are expected to approach freezing, but the weather service had not yet issued a frost advisory as of Sunday, Behringer said.

The North Bay Valleys could see temperatures in the lower 30s on Thursday and in the morning on Friday, meteorologists predict.

Behringer said there is a chance for rain on Friday and Saturday but it is too soon to tell how strong those downpours could be.

“It does look a little weaker than this one that is going on right now,” he said Sunday, “but with it being six to seven days out there’s still some uncertainty.”

