Sonoma County residents can expect a few drops of rain, some breezy winds and colder temperatures as a cold front passes through the North Bay Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Between about 5 to 10 p.m., a band of light rain will drop anywhere from a trace to 1/10 of an inch across the county. The coastal mountains ― an outlier ― is expected to get about 1/4 of an inch, said Ryan Walbrun, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

“Most places will see some rain drops but the rain amounts look pretty light,” he said. “Just enough to wet the pavement.”

Quiet and cooler weather to start the week with only a small chance for light rain in the North Bay this evening. Cool conditions through mid week with a warming trend into next weekend. #cawx pic.twitter.com/vnhcBzPB2B — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 17, 2023

The bigger impact of the front passing through will be strong winds and cold temperatures, Walbrun said.

Across Sonoma County, winds will reach about 15 to 20 mph with gusts potentially getting up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s, Walbrun said.

“If people step out this evening, they will feel the dampness and the wind,” he said.

Some effects from the short system will linger until about 6 a.m. Tuesday in the North Bay and clouds will begin to dissipate that afternoon.

Conditions will continue to clear and warm up heading into the weekend, with highs expected to approach the upper 70s Friday and Saturday.

