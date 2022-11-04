Sonoma County could receive up to 1½ inches of rain over several days beginning Saturday as temperatures hover in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service

The November rain is on tap to last through Wednesday across Northern California with higher elevations getting the most precipitation, including in Sonoma County.

Rainfall patterns will be fluid and no city is expected to get a consistent amount of precipitation, said David King, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

For now, forecasters say mountains between Bodega Bay and Gualala may get an inch and a half of rain by Wednesday, whereas cites like Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sebastopol could get 1 to 1.25 inches.

Cool & dry today. Wetter pattern returns Saturday into next week. Details will change, but here's a look at initial rain total estimates from Sat-Wed as several waves of rain move through. #cawx #UmbrellaWeather pic.twitter.com/eUAYXAt9j8 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 4, 2022

High temperatures should remain in the 50s on the wet days before inching into the 60s Thursday when dry conditions develop.

Current forecasts show wet conditions may stretch from Mendocino County to at least Big Sur and easterly beyond Sacramento.

Sunday is likely to be the wettest day and there’s no concern for flooding since rain will be spread out, King said.

“It is really going to come in waves over the course of the next four days,” he said. “The soil has enough time to absorb it.”

Kind added “This is a positive sign of the wet season.”

The storm adds to the 0.10 inches of precipitation measured at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport Tuesday. Before that, a half-inch was recorded on June 5.

Notable rain hasn’t been reported in the area since Sept. 18 when 0.88 inches was recorded at the airport, according to the National Weather Service.

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s rain, area firefighters advised fire season may come to an early end thanks to the wet conditions from next week’s storm.

Officials still maintain California’s drought is far from over. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the North Bay remains in the “severe drought” category.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi