The storm which wreaked havoc on parts of Sonoma County this weekend will pass by Monday morning, making way for clear skies and cold weather this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers are expected to continue throughout the North Bay until about 7 a.m. Monday, according to Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office. There is also a 10% to 20% chance for thunderstorms throughout the region.

The parent system (spinning off of the northern California coast) that pushed the cold front through the Bay Area & Central Coast on Saturday will move southward overnight. Thus, showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/GNz8F82HAN — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 11, 2022

The heavier rains and stronger winds, which uprooted trees and damaged homes in Monte Rio on Saturday, have passed.

The majority of the North Bay could receive ⅒ to ½ of an inch of rainfall Sunday. The coastal mountain ranges could receive up to 1 inch.

“We are not expecting a very uniform amount of rainfall,” Gass said.

Highs Sunday will be in the lower 50s, lows expected in the low to mid 30s Sunday night into Monday morning across the North Bay. Santa Rosa is expected to drop to a low of 34 degrees.

So far this weekend, the valleys have received anywhere from 1 to 1 ½ inches of rain, while the coastal mountain ranges received from 1 ½ to 3 inches, said Gass.

Scattered showers are forecast through Sunday, meaning it will be a mix of dry moments and rainy ones. However, the air aloft is very cold providing a chance for small #hail today.



Be sure to send us a tweet with a pic and a general location if you receive some.#CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/9A3XYwtBmL — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 11, 2022

Santa Rosa received about 1.11 inches.

After Monday morning, a cold will settle into the region, Gass said.

A Tuesday freeze watch was issued Sunday for the North Bay valleys, including Santa Rosa, starting at 1 a.m. until 9 a.m.

In its advisory, the weather service said freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing is also possible.

Gass said people should prepare for the colder weather by checking in with people who do not have access to heat. He also advises protecting pets from the cold.

The highs for the upcoming week will hover around the mid to low 50s.

“We are going to have more sunshine so it will warm up in the afternoons,” Gass said.

There is a 15% to 30% chance of rain starting Friday, though the weather service has low confidence in the arrival of the storm, Gass said.

“(There is a) very, very low chance of some light rain moving into the area by the upcoming weekend,” he said, “but for the most part the majority of the week will be dry.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.