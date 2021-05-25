College student calls her own grand jury after Kansas prosecutor says no to rape charge

Madison Smith will be just a few months out of college when her story is heard this fall by a most unusual Kansas grand jury - one she convened.

For three years, the local prosecutor has resolutely refused to make her case: that what began as consensual sex in a college dorm room became a rape, and that she was unable to say "stop" because her classmate was strangling her.

But Smith invoked a vestige of frontier justice that allows citizens in Kansas to summon a grand jury when they think prosecutors are neglecting to bring charges in a crime. The law, dating to the 1800s, was originally used to go after saloonkeepers when authorities ignored violations of statewide prohibition. The 22-year-old graduate is believed to be the first to convene a citizen grand jury after a prosecutor declined to pursue a sex-crime charge.

"It took me a while to find my voice," she said recently. "But I have found it, and I am going to use it."

Statistics show that most sex crimes don't result in charges. Victim advocates blame cultural issues, halfhearted investigations and the broad discretionary power of prosecutors. "This is a problem across the nation," said Kathy Ray of the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. "There are gaps throughout the system."

Unlike Smith, most victims have no way to seek justice when they feel a blind eye is being turned toward a crime. Only five other states, all in the Great Plains or the West, have similar laws still on the books. The Kansas statute requires an individual to gather a certain number of signatures of support, which forced Smith to relive her trauma over and over in conversations with strangers.

She did so in a hair salon parking lot, where she and her parents set up a tent to greet passersby.

By then, court records and recordings of conversations reveal, their disagreement with McPherson County Attorney Gregory Benefiel had turned highly contentious.

"The one person who I believed was supposed to fight for the victim on the legal side has pushed me aside, stalling, and waiting for me to give up," Smith wrote in one statement to the court. "This is a common tactic used by defense attorneys, but now the prosecution. I won't ever give up. Ever."

Benefiel initially refused to press any charges. He later reversed course, seeking and winning a conviction on felony aggravated battery, the most he thought he could prove in the February 2018 attack.

Yet Smith has never considered it as anything other than rape.

It happened at Bethany College, a small Christian liberal arts school in Lindsborg, an hour north of Wichita. She had bumped into a friend, Jared Stolzenburg, while doing laundry in a dorm. They went to his room, talked some, started kissing. They progressed to sex - by mutual consent, she acknowledges.

Almost immediately, Stolzenburg began slapping her face and strangling her while continuing intercourse, according to court records.

"I tried to initially pull his hands off of my throat, and he squeezed harder every time," Smith recounted in one court hearing. "He would strangle me for 20 to 30 seconds at a time, and I would begin to lose consciousness. When he would release his hands from my neck, the only thing I could do was gasp for air."

She had told investigators Stolzenburg forced her to perform oral sex and tried to penetrate her anally. "I truly thought that he was going to kill me and the only way I was going to leave that room was in a body bag," she continued in court.

The day after the assault, the college freshman stood in the driveway of her parents' house three blocks from campus. "I was raped last night," she told them, tugging down the collar on her hoodie to reveal a necklace of purple bruises.

Her parents called police and drove her to a nearby hospital for a forensic exam. The report noted the bruising and abrasion on her neck, as well as bruising inside her mouth.

Five weeks later, the family arrived for their first meeting with the prosecutor. Benefiel asked to speak to Madison alone.

"He told me that the rape I experienced wasn't rape, it was immature sex because I didn't verbally say no when I was being strangled," she recalled in one court hearing. "He then told me he was not filing charges."

She walked out of his office in tears.

In subsequent meetings with the family, which they recorded, the county attorney further explained his position. Because the sex had begun consensually, he said, the issue was whether Stolzenburg had "any knowledge whatsoever of [Madison's] withdrawal of consent."

"There isn't anything that any of us felt adequately communicated to him that withdrawal of consent," Benefiel continued. "When we have that failure in that communication, then everything from a legal analysis, everything remains consensual."