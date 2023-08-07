College students with Hollywood dreams see industry strikes as key to livable careers

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

When the Writers Guild of America strike started May 2, midway through Teddy Alvarez-Nissen’s internship for a production company in Burbank, fewer scripts started coming in and his work as a reader slowed considerably. As the strike went on, the third-year film student at the University of Southern California became curious about the specific terms that were being negotiated. When he looked at the fine print, he discovered the union was fighting for what was, in his mind, the bare minimum — standards he thought were already in place.

“That does scare me as somebody going into the industry,” said Alvarez-Nissen, who’s graduating in 2025. “I think we’ve all known about the stereotype of the studio that takes advantage of people or the producers that just want to get as much money as possible. It’s an illustration of how much worse the problem is than we thought it was and why it is important to be striking.”

Teddy Alvarez-Nissen, a film student at the University of Southern California, pickets outside Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles on July 24, 2023. He wants to work in the movie and tv space in the future and wants to see a sustainable future for the industry. Photo by Lauren Justice for CalMatters

Fighting for increased compensation and regulation over the use of artificial intelligence, both unions representing writers and actors are on strike for the first time in 63 years, effectively shutting down much of the entertainment industry.

Caught in the historic moment are college students. Internships and fellowships at major production companies are on pause and current negotiations are exposing wide pay disparities in the cutthroat world of entertainment. But there’s a silver lining for some students, who hope the strikes will lay the foundation for better work conditions in the future.

“Even if the strike makes it more difficult for me to do an internship and find work out of college and start my career, I think that’s very miniscule compared to the benefits of a successful strike and getting those terms met,” Alvarez-Nissen said.

Students expect livable wages once they head into the industry but the rise of streaming services, which often produce shorter seasons and have different compensation structures, already have workers struggling. Unregulated artificial intelligence has writers and actors worried that it will eliminate valued positions from writers rooms and background roles. The writer’s guild and studios representatives met on Friday to discuss union demands, protections against the use of artificial intelligence among them.

“Even if the strike makes it more difficult for me to do an internship and find work out of college and start my career, I think that’s very miniscule compared to the benefits of a successful strike.” Teddy Alvarez-Nissen, third-year film student at USC

Stephen Galloway, dean of Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, said he is extremely anxious about how long the strikes are going to last. He said the strikes come at a time when the industry is already laying off thousands of people and freezing hiring for recent college graduates.

“It’s not just people who want to write or be actors. It’s all the people who service them — management, marketing, publicity, accounting and catering companies,” Galloway said. “There’s this extraordinary ripple effect for all these companies who hire young people.”

UC Santa Cruz third-year student Tieran Harvey aspires to be a writers guild member working in writers’ rooms in the future. This summer Harvey is interning for an independent film currently in pre-production, a project allowed to continue since the film’s production company doesn’t have a contract with a major film studio impacted by the strike. Although she is not allowed to be in contact with any actors and scriptwriters due to the strike, she is able to continue her work in production.

She said she’s grateful these strikes are happening before she graduates and that the negotiations are giving her inspiration to be a stronger advocate for industry professionals.

“I just want to support and be an ally, because people deserve to be paid their worth,” Harvey said.

She said the strikes made her lose a sense of romance about the industry, seeing how many people are struggling to make a living wage.

“It really made me realize that not everyone is rooting for you,” Harvey said.

“We go into acting knowing there’s risks and knowing it’s hard to be successful, but we don’t want to be on the street because we’re pursuing a career.” Caiden Falstrup-Finney, first-year screen acting student at Chapman University

On the other side of the screen, aspiring actors share those sentiments. Incoming second-year acting student Emma Stuart-Box, who aims to join the actors guild once she graduates, said she wasn’t originally aware of the motivations behind the union’s strike.