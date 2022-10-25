A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he veered off Highway 101 into a ditch in Cotati and was thrown from his bike, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 1:10 p.m. south of Railroad Avenue. CHP said the male rider of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 101, north of Pepper Road, and lost control.

The motorcyclist traveled across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert, then was ejected several feet from the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet at the time, authorities said.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead. Firefighters blocked the right lane of the highway and the CHP issued a Sigalert at about 1:30 p.m. The alert was lifted about 90 minutes later.

The rider was in his 30s, officials said, but further identification was withheld before family members were notified.

A CHP representative said there were early witness reports that the cyclist may have been speeding.

Contact the Santa Rosa CHP Office at 707-588-1400 if you have any information regarding this crash.

Staff Writer Kathleen Coates contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi