Collision on Highway 101 in Petaluma shuts down all lanes

A box truck and a semi-truck collided on Highway 101 in Petaluma Friday morning, prompting the shutdown of all lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 8:35 a.m., CHP officers received a call about a collision on northbound Highway 101 south of Petaluma Boulevard and north of East Washington Street.

A large white box truck had swerved for an unknown reason, colliding with a big rig and flipping onto its side, said CHP Officer Jeff Engwall.

No one was injured in the crash, Engwall said.

The highway will be reopened shortly but drivers should expect delays, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

