Colombia’s police force, built for war, finds a new one

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — In Colombia’s decadeslong conflict with violent rebel groups, the country’s national police often fought on the front lines, wielding tanks and helicopters as they battled guerrilla fighters and destroyed drug labs.

It was a force built for war, and now it has found a new one — on the streets of Colombia’s cities, where the police stand accused of treating civilian protesters as battlefield enemies.

Demonstrations that began two weeks ago as anger over pandemic-related tax reforms have intensified and spread, turning into a collective howl of outrage over abuses by the national police force. Officers have beaten, detained and killed protesters in recent days, sometimes opening fire on peaceful demonstrations and shooting tear gas canisters from armored vehicles, according to more than a dozen interviews by the New York Times with witnesses and family members of the dead and injured.

Critics say the violence and mounting death toll indicate an urgent need for police reform. And the call to bring the police into line has struck a resounding chord in a country weary of war and atrocity at the hands of a host of paramilitaries, guerrilla fighters and security forces.

“They see us as the enemy, knowing that we are citizens,” said Alexis Medina, 29, a protester who said he was detained and beaten by police officers who forced him to drink their urine.

“Drink it or I’ll knock out your teeth,” he said he was told.

At least 42 people have died, including one police officer, the government said Tuesday. Human Rights Watch and other organizations say the total is likely higher.

“It’s a very good police force for war,” said Óscar Naranjo, a former police chief who has pushed for change within the department. But after Colombia struck a peace deal with its largest guerrilla group — the FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia — society changed, he said.

Before the accord, protest was often stigmatized, associated with guerrilla movements, he added. The agreement, signed in 2016, opened new space for political dialogue, while also creating a new generation that believed it would be the first in decades to live in peace. But the police, Naranjo said, have not yet adjusted to that framework.

“It needs to accelerate the process of adapting to this new post-conflict situation,” he said

Police officers in riot gear during a demonstration in the main square of Bogotá, Colombia, May 5, 2021. The South American country’s police spent decades fighting left-wing guerrillas and paramilitaries. Now, they’re cracking down on protesters, and igniting a wider demonstration movement in response. (Federico Rios/The New York Times)

Amid the unrest, President Iván Duque initiated a formal dialogue with civil society leaders, noted his “respect for peaceful protest” and said that all violence against civilians and public servants should be “investigated and punished.” The police have opened 66 investigations into alleged misconduct and suspended five individuals, officials said.

But Duque and his government appear to be resisting calls for change in the department.

His defense minister, Diego Molano, who oversees the national police force, said people have shot at officers, who have been hurt by the hundreds. And he blamed the unrest on the country’s diminished but remaining armed groups, whom the government identifies as terrorists.

“Criminal organizations are behind the violent acts that tarnish peaceful protest,” he said.

The images of police abuse of the past few days have prompted concern from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Organization of American States, the European Union and officials in the United States, which has bankrolled Colombian security forces for years and is in the midst of its own reckoning over police conduct.

Colombia’s police force is one of few — if not the only — in the Americas that sits under the Ministry of Defense, alongside the military. That shift happened in the 1950s, following a bloody civil conflict in which warring political parties used the police against each other.

At the time, the government hoped to professionalize and depoliticize the job by consolidating a fragmented system into a national force, said Juan Carlos Ruíz, a professor and security expert at Colombia’s Universidad del Rosario.

By the 2000s, the police had become a critical player in a counterinsurgency strategy aimed at rooting out the FARC, in which the military cleared rebels from territory and the police held that ground. The strategy worked, forcing the rebels to negotiate. And it earned the police “very high levels of citizen trust,” said Paul Angelo, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.