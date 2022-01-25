Colorado fire near Big Sur is 45% contained

BIG SUR — Shifting winds and increased humidity have helped firefighters make progress against a blaze burning in rugged mountains near California’s Big Sur coast, authorities said.

The Colorado fire was 45% contained on Tuesday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

It erupted Friday evening as strong, dry, offshore winds raked California with damaging gusts. Since then, winds have calmed and changed direction.

“The onshore winds have increased humidity along the coast,” a Cal Fire statement said. “Firefighters will continue strengthening control lines and mopping-up hot spots.”

Improved mapping on Sunday reduced the fire’s size to about 700 acres (283 hectares), officials said.

Named for its starting point in Palo Colorado Canyon, the fire triggered evacuation orders for about 500 people in the lightly populated area about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

The cause remained under investigation.