Colorado’s COVID-19 surge is an urgent warning for California

California is entering the holiday season with an uncertain outlook. Optimistically, new weekly coronavirus cases have become stable statewide; the vaccination rate is higher than in many other states, and there are few signs right now of a big winter surge.

But the deteriorating conditions in Colorado offer a cautionary tale of how things can go south quickly, even in a state where many residents are vaccinated.

Colorado “may be a precursor to what we could see ultimately here in California as things get cooler for us,” UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Robert Kim-Farley said. Chillier weather hits Colorado earlier than California, sending people indoors, “which leads to higher potential for transmission of COVID.”

In Colorado, 62.8% of all residents are fully vaccinated, almost identical to California’s 62.7%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the differences in weekly case rates are stark: CDC data show California currently has the 10th lowest out of all states, and Colorado has the eighth highest.

While Los Angeles County has about six hospitalized COVID-19 patients for every 100,000 residents, Colorado has 27 — a rate not seen in L.A. County since February.

Although Colorado’s and California’s overall vaccination rates are relatively high and above the national rate of 59%, they remain too low to end sustained, widespread transmission of the virus. And some experts say California could face worsening pandemic conditions as the weather cools.

And that could mean the coronavirus will easily be able to find the nearly 40% of Californians who are not fully vaccinated.

Data continue to show unvaccinated residents are disproportionately falling prey to the pandemic. In California, health officials estimate that unvaccinated people are seven times likelier to get the coronavirus, 12 times likelier to require hospitalization and nearly 17 times more likely to die. And in Colorado, 80% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

“The burden of the unvaccinated on our health care system is truly extraordinary,” Scott Bookman, the Colorado public health department’s COVID-19 incident commander, told reporters in a news briefing.

The surge in Colorado demonstrates how vaccination levels that are good but not exceptional can’t erase the threat of the coronavirus — especially given the continued dominance of the highly transmissible Delta variant, said Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of UC San Francisco’s Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics.

“In fact, one of the striking things this week is that even our most vaccinated state, Vermont, is starting to see an uptick, a surge, of cases,” Bibbins-Domingo said.

Such increases pose far more than an individual risk. Someone who gets the coronavirus can go on to transmit it to those who are unvaccinated — including children too young to get the shots — or those with weakened immune systems or at greater risk of severe illness.

And even though Colorado has better rates of vaccination than the nation overall, there remain some communities with very poor rates, in which less than one-third of the population is vaccinated.

“And we are seeing the most growth in hospitalizations and, sadly, COVID deaths, in those parts of the state where we have low vaccination coverage,” Elizabeth Carlton, an environmental epidemiologist and associate professor at the Colorado School of Public Health, said in an interview.

Computer models posted on a California website offer an array of possibilities — both good and bad — for the state’s winter.

Under the best-case scenarios — if many people get booster shots, counteracting waning immunity — coronavirus cases could remain relatively stable or decline. But there are scenarios in which this winter’s peak is nearly as bad as last winter: if the population’s immunity wanes faster than residents get boosters and there’s a significant increase in infections.

“There is a potential to have a severe surge that begins at the end of January 2022 and peaks mid-February, and the numbers are concerning because the ... cases may be almost as high as the cases we experienced last January,” said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, a deputy health officer for Orange County. But if vaccination rates rapidly climb, and booster uptake is high, “we actually do have the potential to really stave off a surge.”

Some areas are preparing for the worst. In Fresno County, where the Delta surge never ended and hospitals have been under duress for months, officials are prepping for a tough winter.

And the trends are disheartening globally. “Worldwide, we’re entering a surge of cases. It’s almost all driven by what’s going on in Europe and the U.S.,” UC San Francisco epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford said at a campus town hall meeting. “This surge is driven by failure to vaccinate.”