Subscribe

Colorful canines conga for crowd at Sonoma County Fair

August 9, 2022, 5:54PM
Updated 54 minutes ago

Sporting sparkly coats, the Cartoon Poodles traveled the midway Tuesday at the Sonoma County Fair in style before doing the conga across the Hilltop stage. The approximately one dozen canines, each a bright pink in color, a cartoon canvas if you will, are part of the act for a six-generation family of performers, Rafael Abuhadba, his wife Isabel, and their son, Hamin. The dogs, all shelter rescues, are a feature of the Sonoma County Fair, which runs through Sunday.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette