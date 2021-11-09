Comcast restoring Bay Area internet service, investigating cause of widespread outage

Service was being restored for Bay Area Comcast customers who lost their internet connection Monday night and Tuesday morning, Comcast officials said as the company scrambled to deal with widespread outages across the region and beyond.

A “network issue” caused intermittent service disruptions, but officials did not specify how many customers were impacted, the suspected cause, or if it was linked to a Xfinity outages experienced across the nation.

The cause of the service disruptions was under investigation, Joan Hammel, a spokesperson for Comcast, said in an email Tuesday morning.

“We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers,” Comcast said in a statement. “We apologize to those who were affected.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

