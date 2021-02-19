Comedian-scientist’s zany experiments focus of Luther Burbank show

Following the laws of science (and onomatopoeia), Doktor Kaboom makes things explode. It’s what he does. So you might think when you ask herr doktor about the craziest stage trick in his traveling act, he would conjure singed eyebrows, fiery infernos or wild-haired “Doc” Brown from “Back to the Future.”

But, no. “My favorite of all time is a hand-made table-top catapult that I use to demonstrate the steps of the scientific method by shooting pieces of banana through the air and having an audience member try to catch it in their mouth,” said Kaboom, who’s always recognizable in his signature goggles, a goatee and yellow lab coat. “At that moment, when they catch it in their mouth, with no hands, the audience goes insane for that child and it’s just beautiful.”

Equal parts Gallagher and Einstein, Doktor Kaboom’s experimental shows have turned thousands of school kids onto science with interactive, call-and-response routines and zany experiments, all filtered through a madcap German accent: “Ya? Ya!”

The performances are the brainchild of David Epley, the not-so-German kid who attended science school in North Carolina before becoming a street festival actor and moving to Seattle. These days, he criss-crosses the country producing more than 200 shows a year.

At least he used to. Right now, nearly a year into a global pandemic, he’s turned his house into a green-screen studio. This weekend’s virtual performance, a pre-recording of his “Doktor Kaboom and the Wheel of Science” show, is available for free at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts website.

“I tell people, it’s not a kids show; this is a family show,” Epley said. “The audience is a big part of the show. Every audience has their own personality. The first part of the show is finding out who they are and figuring out how they fit in. And then basically we’re just playing together for an hour.”

Growing up in Durham, he attended the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, home to an electron microscope and observatory. That’s where he learned that “doing science” was more captivating than reading about it. “It’s an on-your-feet, get-your-hands-dirty kind of thing,” he said.

But a scientist doesn’t always make a good performer. So Epley hit the road to refine his acting chops, working for two decades in Renaissance fairs around the country. Along the way, he traded lines as part of a three-person troupe playing a cast of beggars, who adapted works of literature like Dante’s “Inferno.” Picture “the Marx Brothers doing Beowulf in a mud pit,” he said.

It was out on tour that he came up with the character and concept of Doktor Kaboom. Inspired by “Mr. Wizard” Don Herbert, who created one of the first TV science shows in the 1950s and 1960s, Epley cobbled together a routine with household goods like vinegar, baking soda, trash cans (for making giant smoke rings), rubber gloves and vases. The vaudevillian physical comedy is really just a hook to draw in both kids and kids at heart. “I want parents who are watching my shows to say, ‘Oh, I can do that,’ and dissolve that line that people build between themselves and science.”

In an age when the laws of science are being questioned, Epley wants to keep kids engaged well past the initial thrill of smoking beakers and lab pyrotechnics.

“Science is really exciting when you’re doing it and you see the booms and the kabooms and the explosions and electricity when you’re in elementary school. But when you get into junior high and middle school, math becomes a greater proponent because math is a huge part of science. And I think people turn away from it at that point, because it’s harder work now. One of the things I try to teach my audience is that science is for everyone. It’s not hard, it just takes effort and that’s not hard; that’s just work and that’s life.”

It’s something to keep in mind while trying to catch a flying banana, hurtling through the air at a high velocity, in your mouth. In those seconds, he said, his only goal is to “make you the hero of the moment.”