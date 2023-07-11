Comments sought on ‘Hotel Project Sonoma’

On July 20, the Sonoma Planning Commission will discuss the first round of public comments during its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting takes place at 177 First St. W. It can also be viewed on Zoom. Visit the city’s website, sonomacity.civicweb.net , for the link to join and a full agenda.

Written comments can be submitted by email to ktierney@sonomacity.org, or mailed to City of Sonoma, No. 1 The Plaza, Sonoma, CA 95476.

The city of Sonoma is seeking feedback on the tentatively named “ Hotel Project Sonoma ” through Aug. 7.

After two years of silence, the 62-room hotel and 80-seat restaurant proposed on the southwest side of the Sonoma Plaza is again making its way through the city’s planning process.

Unveiled in 2011, the project has faced myriad delays as the developer, Kenwood Investments, adjusted the size and design in response to community concerns.

Following feedback from the Sonoma Planning Commission in 2021, the developers last month released an updated draft EIR that is now available for public review.

The planning commission will consider the public’s comments during its meeting on July 20, although those interested can provide written comments through Aug. 7.

Seated on a 1.24-acre parcel that Darius Anderson purchased from Bill and Jim Lynch for $2.3 million in 2011, the project would encompass the space that once held Chateau Sonoma Antiques, as well as the parking lot behind the Index-Tribune building on West Napa Street.

Anderson is also the managing partner of Sonoma Media Investments, which owns the Sonoma Index-Tribune.

In addition to the hotel and restaurant, the project calls for a spa with six treatment rooms, a raised swimming pool veranda and 130 on-site parking spaces, 113 of which would be contained in a newly built underground parking garage.

The project also calls for a separate building with eight residential units and eight parking spaces, to satisfy the city’s housing requirement for projects of this size.

The project’s environmental impact report was first certified by the planning commission in 2017, but that decision was appealed to the Sonoma City Council, which agreed that further environmental review was warranted.

The appeal was led by Larry Barnett, the current chair of the Sonoma Planning Commission, who also spearheaded the 2013 Hotel Limitation Initiative. That is a ballot measure that sought to limit hotels to 25 rooms or less, among other restrictions, which was defeated by just 92 votes.