Commercial Dungeness crab season again delayed to protect endangered whales

State wildlife officials have again delayed the start of the commercial Dungeness crab season off the Sonoma Coast and to the south, pushing off the opener until at least Dec. 16 to prevent endangered whales from getting entangled in fishing gear.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife already had postponed the season ― traditionally starting on Nov. 15― to Dec. 1. It’s the second consecutive year the beginning of the commercial crabbing season has been pushed back to safeguard imperiled marine wildlife.

The Dungeness fishery is one of California’s most lucrative, with a 2019 catch of 15.6 million pounds of crab, valued at more than $51.8 million. In Bodega Bay alone, the haul was more than 1.7 million pounds, worth nearly $5.5 million, according to state records.

The longer delay, announced Tuesday, means area crabbers must wait even longer to begin their harvest for the holiday season, when most earn the bulk of their income for the year.

Fish and wildlife officials will conduct a count of humpback and blue whales off the coast of Northern California during the second week of December to determine if the season can start on Dec. 16, said Ryan Bartling, senior environmental scientist for the agency’s marine region.

North of the Mendocino-Sonoma County line, the commercial crab season already had been delayed until Dec. 16, because quality tests have found crabs in the region haven’t developed enough meat to be caught under state rules.

“Our hope is both quality testing and additional marine life survey data will support a unified statewide opener on Dec. 16, just in time to have crab for the holidays and New Year,” Chuck Bonham, the state’s fish and wildlife director, said in a statement.

Bartling said it’s not uncommon for whales to remain in high concentrations along the California coast into mid-December before migrating south to waters off Mexico.

“Their departure could be imminent, but ultimately only the whales know,” he said.

This year’s delay comes under a newly implemented legal agreement hashed out between environmentalists, crabbers and state regulators following a major spike in fatal whale entanglements off the West Coast, beginning in 2014 and peaking in 2015 and 2016.

The shortening of recent crab seasons, coupled with mitigation efforts by fishermen, has since significantly reduced the number of whales caught in commercial equipment, Bartling said.

Former Windsor resident Ben Platt, now living in Crescent City and president of California Coast Crab Association, said fisherman are frustrated with how Fish and Wildlife has begun enforcing the new agreement. It requires the agency make monthly assessments about the risk posed to whales, which can trigger the closing areas of the fishery or shutting the season down altogether.

He called it an “absurd overreach of regulation.”

He added that crabbers feel it’s unfair that the commercial season is delayed while recreational crabbing is currently allowed.

The harvest from sport craft, and their footprint on the water, is dwarfed by that of the commercial fleet. The recreational season also is managed separately by the California Fish and Game Commission, Bartling noted.

Tony Anello, owner of Bodega Bay's Spud Point Crab Co., is concerned about the financial loss he’ll incur if he misses out on bringing crab to market in time for Christmas. Anello said he started buying and setting up equipment two months ago in advance of the commercial season.

“It’s devastating to us because we’re used to investing for the opener,” he said.

A veteran crabber, Anello is confident he’ll be able to weather the shortened season. He’s not sure he can say the same for younger fishermen who already have been hit hard by the pandemic. Some may decide to try and recoup lost revenue by crabbing later in the season when winter storms make the open ocean more dangerous.

“Guys are really getting desperate, I can tell,” Anello said.

