Committee: Police officers should remain on Santa Rosa City Schools campuses

An influential advisory committee recommended that Santa Rosa City Schools should keep police officers on middle and high school campuses.

At the same time, the panel called for changes to the decades-old program in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

After more than four hours of discussion that extended into early Thursday morning, the school district’s Board of Trustees agreed to schedule a second session to debate the future of the controversial program.

Under the School Resource Officer program, which was created more than two decades ago by Sonoma County’s largest school district and the Santa Rosa Police Department, a uniformed officer is assigned to each of the district’s five high schools, as well their feeder middle schools.

The SRO program has come into question amid local, national and global civil rights protests sparked in May by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer.

In June, the school board voted 7-0 to suspend the SRO program while creating a 32-member committee made up of three board members — Laurie Fong, Alegria De La Cruz and Ed Sheffield — as well as teachers, students, parents, administrators, police officers and community members, to examine the program. A decision had been planned for Aug. 24 but was delayed twice as the committee wrestled with the issue.

The special session to further discuss the program is expected in the next two weeks, although no date was set by the close of the meeting early Thursday. The fate of the program is anticipated to be voted on at the board’s Oct. 28 meeting.

In delivering its findings Wednesday, committee members pointed to splits among various factions but said the vast majority of the 32-member group wanted to maintain the partnership so long as modifications are made. No one on the committee voted to keep the program — funded by the Santa Rosa Police Department — unchanged.

“We want to keep this relationship going,” Santa Rosa High Principal Kimberly Clissold, a member of the ad hoc committee, said at the board meeting. “We want to build on what we have heard, what we are learning and what we know we need to do better.”

“If we are going to continue with the program, we need very, very specific modifications,” she said.

But after four hours of a presentation, discussion and public comment period, the school board didn’t reach the point of outlining or implementing program changes.

Despite an endorsement by the majority, some on the committee, as well as trustees and those making public comments, shared deep concerns about maintaining the program.

“Seeing cops with guns does not get lost on students,” one member of the public, Ana Luga, told the board. “It shapes the way they see themselves.”

De La Cruz pressed Sgt. Tommy Isachsen, who oversees the SRO program and is a member of the ad hoc committee, to comment on officers’ training, especially when related to dealing with immigrant students and students of color.

“Do you understand that there is harm in color blindness?” she said in a strained exchanged with Isachsen.

Isachsen said the police department is open to changes in the program.

“From the onset, we have always said we can always learn and we can always do better and we have always wanted to be at the table,” he said. “Frankly, we have always been at the table. We do have a community philosophy to work together as one community.”

Many pointed to a survey in which 2,192 students responded to a series of questions about the SRO program. Of the students who answered the survey, 52% were neutral, 40% were positive and 8% were negative about the program.

Pointing to the 8% of student respondents to a survey who said they were dissatisfied with their experience with an on-campus officer, Trustee Omar Medina and others said that number is concerning.

“I feel that I am representing that 8%,” he said. “It’s not political, it’s lived experience.”

Trustee Jenni Klose agreed, noting that the figure means approximately 175 students had a negative experience with one of five SROs.

“That’s a lot,” she said. “I don’t want to underestimate that at all.”

Of the six staff members on the committee, all said the SRO program should continue but only if modified. Similarly, all seven administrators voted to the keep the program but with modifications.

Of the nine parents and community members on the committee, seven said it should continue with modifications and two pushed for the dissolution of the program. None said it should continue as is.

One of the student committee members recommended keeping the program with modifications and the other voted to dissolve the program.

Slightly more than 500 of the approximately 900 Santa Rosa Teachers Association members answered their own survey about the SRO program. Forty percent of respondents said to continue the program as is, 34% said it needs more research, 8% said it should be eliminated and 18% said they did not have enough information to render an opinion.

Of the 24 public comments rendered on the subject, 20 expressed desire for the program to stay in place and four callers wanted it dissolved.

Critiques included insufficient records of encounters and outcomes between officers and students. Recommended modifications included instituting regular review, crafting a clearly defined memorandum of agreement as well as creating a grievance protocol that involves an outside entity, and including staff and students in the selection of school resource officers.

Board members who roundly praised the ad hoc committee’s process, which stretched twice as long as originally intended, were urged by some to heed the findings in which a majority of its members pushed to keep the program with modifications.

“Now the process is speaking so I think we need to listen to that,” Rincon Valley Middle School Principal Ed Navarro said. “We can’t praise how great the process was and then not listen to what the process says.”

