Common Ground Society fundraising gala in Santa Rosa a ‘truly magical’ night

More than 200 people gathered at Vintners Inn and Resort in Santa Rosa on April 30 for a fundraising gala for Common Ground Society, a night the nonprofit organization’s president called “truly magical.”

“Everybody who came knew they weren’t going to be judged. It was a place where everybody knew they belonged and were able to be themselves,” said Larkin O’Leary, the founder and president of the group which supports families with children who have disabilities.

Attendees included students, parents, area special education teachers and principals.

Guests were greeted with a glass of Champagne and appetizers, while Kathryn Vast, one of the founding members of The Sonoma County Philharmonic, played the cello.

“Connections were formed at the different tables and we had a vast mixture of community members,” O’Leary said.

Three local wineries, Saracina, Cast Wines and Trattore Farms, as well as the Flagship Taproom brewery, poured at the event and guests enjoyed a dinner of arugula salad, steak, potatoes au gratin, prawns, Brussels sprouts and portobello mushrooms. Dessert was cheesecake or vegan sorbet.

Candlelit photographs of local special-needs children were displayed at each table.

A silent and live auction raised approximately $101,000, according to O’Leary. Available items included a Zoom skin consultation with celebrity makeup artist Jill Powell, a cheese tasting at The Epicurean Connection in Sonoma, a wine cave tour at Saracina Vineyards in Hopland, and more.

Money raised will go toward broadening the organization’s reach, including meetups and community events.

To learn more about the organization and its local roots, go to commongroundsociety.org.