Community comes together for Jenner Festival

Jenner residents came together July 23 for an all-day fundraiser to raise money for the Jenner Community Center.

The Jenner Festival, which attracted about 200 people, included a silent auction, music, food, wine, beer and a special section dedicated to crafts and games for kids.

Admission cost $10.

People danced to music by local blues and rock band The Jennerators, as well as Scott Foster and Thomas Yates.

“It was an opportunity to come together, to see old friends and make new friends, and for tourists passing by to get a taste of coastal living,” Jill Lippitt, officer of the community center’s Board of Directors and the event’s organizer, said.

Auction items up for grabs including a sailboat ride on San Francisco Bay for 10 people and bottles of wine from various Sonoma County wineries.

The event brought in $5,000 for the nonprofit organization, which will go toward paying off the loan for the community center’s recently repaired roof.

The Highway 1 building is also home to a fire station.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the center was unable to host fundraisers and resources dwindled. Money raised will allow the center to continue providing services and resources to the community, Lippitt said.

The center hosts a monthly food bank and is home to an archive project which is working to preserve the legacy of environmental protection in the area.

For more information about the Jenner Community Center, visit jennercommunitycenter.org.