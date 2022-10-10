Community health workers in California hit the streets to battle the surge in congenital syphilis

Cassidy started crying before she even knew what her new one-bedroom apartment looked like. At 27 she had already spent nearly a third of her life in varying stages of homelessness — most recently housed in a temporary hotel room for pregnant women.

“We did it,” Cassidy said softly, looking down at her two-month-old daughter napping in a Minnie Mouse bouncy chair at her feet. “It took a long time.”

Ten months prior, Cassidy was living in a motel in Redding, California. She was pregnant, addicted to alcohol and methamphetamine, and scared of losing her child. She also had been recently treated for syphilis, a potentially life-threatening infection for an unborn child. CalMatters agreed to use only her last name in order to share Cassidy’s story.

Most stories like Cassidy’s don’t end happily. Guiding her through a healthy pregnancy required breaking down the silos that traditionally separate health care from substance use treatment, mental health services, housing navigation and other social programs. Across the state, public health departments and community health centers are struggling to do just that. Some have created teams of clinicians and case workers to manage patients with complex socioeconomic needs.

“Housing is health care,” said Dr. Kyle Patton, medical director of the HOPE street medicine team at Shasta Community Health Center. Cassidy, who lost her job as a housekeeper during the pandemic, was at risk of ending up where many unhoused people in Redding camp, under the Cypress Street Bridge, a dangerous place for a pregnant woman.

The HOPE team — which includes doctors, nurses, case workers, substance abuse counselors, and psychiatric nurse practitioners — moved Cassidy into a long-term motel, set up appointments with the health center’s maternity clinic, and started treating her alcohol withdrawal.

Dr. Kyle Patton waiting for his unhoused patient outside their encampment in Redding on Sept. 20, 2022. The patient reached out to Patton for medical attention. Photo by Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

“It was really when we addressed some of the ‘Where am I going to live’ component to things, that we were then able to really kind of hustle and get her caught up in a lot of her routine prenatal care,” Patton said.

Cassidy is one of a growing number of women across the state with little to no access to prenatal care, which has led, in part, to skyrocketing rates of maternal and congenital syphilis, the likes of which haven’t been seen in two decades. Congenital syphilis occurs when the infection is passed from mother to fetus during pregnancy. More than half of women who passed the infection to their child reported receiving no or delayed prenatal care, according to a California Department of Public Health analysis of 2018 data.

Barriers to prenatal care can include a lack of transportation, insurance or translation services, but by far, the most challenging cases are those like Cassidy’s, wrapped up in meth addiction and housing instability. Half of pregnant people with syphilis reported methamphetamine use and one-quarter reported homelessness, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. An additional quarter reported recent incarceration.

Earlier this year, California became the 18th state to enact a law requiring syphilis testing twice during pregnancy and at delivery. The law is based on recommendations from the state health department that all pregnant people be screened during their first prenatal visit, third trimester and at delivery if they haven’t had a previous negative test. But on the ground, community health workers and patients say stigma and preconceived notions about who is “at risk” mean not enough providers are having frank conversations about sexual health with soon-to-be mothers.

Cassidy, who faced nearly every barrier associated with delayed prenatal care, was lucky. Even though she was unhoused, the HOPE street medicine team had built a good reputation for delivering judgment-free primary care in the encampments. She got her first ultrasound from a device hooked up to Patton’s smartphone. She was 12 weeks pregnant.

“She was on fire to really, like, do everything that she needed to do to make sure that she was getting the care that we were recommending,” Patton said.

After three previous miscarriages that she blames on her alcoholism, Cassidy was determined to make a change: She would sober up and keep her daughter. At the age of 16, she gave up her first child to adoption, the event that catalyzed her drug and alcohol use and eventually led to her homelessness.