Community meeting on violence prevention Tuesday in Santa Rosa

In the wake of two fatal gang-related shooting in two weeks, the city of Santa Rosa is hosting a community meeting Tuesday seeking input about the increase in violent crime.

The meeting, held by the city’s Violence Prevention Partnership and the Santa Rosa Police Department, will take place in-person from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roseland University Prep, 1931 Biwana Drive in Santa Rosa.

Topics will include the future of violence prevention efforts in the city. Organizers want to hear ideas on how the city can provide alternatives to violence and gang participation, according to a Facebook post about the meeting.

Food and Spanish translation will be provided, according to the post.

If you’re unable to attend in person, online feedback is welcome at bit.ly/3Pj3Y7k.

[Espanol abajo] Join the Violence Prevention Partnership, Santa Rosa Police Department, and our partners for a community... Posted by Santa Rosa Violence Prevention on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Four Santa Rosa residents were arrested Monday in connection with two separate shootings that left two 15-year-old boys dead since June 16.

The arrests follow three other Santa Rosa residents, including two teenagers, who were taken into custody last week in connection with the June 16 drive-by shooting death of a teenager on Corby Avenue.