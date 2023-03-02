Santa Rosa and the Montgomery High School communities are reeling from Wednesday’s tragedy, and The Press Democrat pledges to thoughtfully and sensitively pursue what happened and offer insights into what happens next. Are you a student, teacher, parent or district employee who wants to talk about your knowledge or experience involving the incident? Do you have questions you want answered? Have a story tip for us? Please email your name and contact information to us at info@pressdemocrat.com .

Montgomery High School student Cameron Gonzalez, 15, stood and prayed with a youth group leader Thursday morning. They stood outside the school’s art room where, a day earlier, 16-year-old student Jayden Jess Pienta was fatally stabbed.

As they walked away, Gonzalez pointed to blood that could still be seen on the floor. He had been in the school’s main office just after 11 a.m. Wednesday when Pienta — along with a second student who was stabbed in the fight — walked in, grasping at their wounds.

Gonzalez was one of at least 50 people who attended a morning prayer walk at the Santa Rosa high school hosted by New Vintage Church, a local Christian organization. The event was organized to show support for the community in wake of the tragedy, said church leader Kevin Kubandi, who’s also a football coach at the high school.

The group gathered at 8 a.m. at an intersection in front of the school and listened as Darren Youngstrom, New Vintage pastor and Montgomery High School track coach, led a prayer.

“We pray for a real sense of peace and real sense of direction today,” Youngstrom said aloud.

Gonzalez recalled Wednesday morning’s events as he spoke with those who gathered.

He said Pienta had fallen onto him and lost consciousness for a few seconds while he was in the school office. He said he witnessed a school nurse perform CPR on Pienta and revived him.

Gonzalez then heard Pienta speak on the phone with his dad. He said he heard Pienta’s father tell his son to “hang in there” and that he loved him.

“I’m still taking things one piece at a time because it is a lot to process all at once,” said Gonzalez, adding that it hit him pretty hard because he and Pienta were close friends in seventh and eighth grade.

“I’m trying to keep all of the good thoughts and good memories of him that I have had,” he said. “He was a great guy.”

What he witnessed Wednesday was something he never wanted to see.

“What I witnessed was him being a strong man and fighting as much as he could,” he said of Jayden.

“It was very horrific to see,” he added.

Gonzalez’s mother, Amy Gonzalez, said the prayer event Thursday was helpful to her son because it allowed him to talk about what had happened. She said he had been silent much of Wednesday.

“It’s been good that he has been able to be here and walk around, process things a little bit, see where this happened and talk to people,” she said.

Tara Gordon, 40, of Santa Rosa, prayed for healing as she walked along the campus. She prayed for the kids involved in the stabbing. She prayed for Pienta and for his family.

Though she said it felt selfish, she prayed for God to help her support her own son, a senior who had been in the classroom when Pienta and another student was stabbed.

“I almost wish we were here to pray before this happened,” she said. “Prayer has such a strong impact... It gives you something to believe in.”

Following Youngstrom’s prayer, those in the crowd walked onto the school’s campus. Several quietly gathered near the central flagpole, where pictures of Pienta, flowers, candles and balloons were placed. A poster board scrawled with messages of love and grief was laid at the site.

“Sissy loves you buggy,” one message read.

“Jayden we love you! We will miss you every day with all our hearts,” said another.

Smaller groups diverged from the main crowd. They stopped along the courtyard, passed by classrooms or spent time talking among one another. Most went to the door of the art room where the fight took place that led to the stabbing.

One woman placed her hand on the door and bowed her head. She cried as she walked away. Others just stared, sometimes closing their eyes or looking down.

Kubandi, 32, said he prayed for peace for the students and wisdom for the administration as they lead the students after such a devastating event.

“It’s one thing to tell your neighbor or someone you care about that you wish them best wishes,” he said. “It’s another thing to show up. In time of crisis the best way you show care and love is you show up.”

Gordon said her 17-year-old son did not attend the prayer walk Thursday because he wasn’t ready to return to school. She said she understood that — and she, too, wasn’t quite ready.

“You would rather come to the school for a game or awards or graduation,” she said. “Nobody wants to come here to mourn the death of a child.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.