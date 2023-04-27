Drivers on Hoen Avenue pass through the crosswalk at Sierra Creek Lane in Santa Rosa, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Community members wait for Santa Rosa to act on crosswalk after 3 serious collisions, multiple close calls

MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 27, 2023, 6:54AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Atticus Pearson woke up about 6 o’clock Jan. 19, like he did every school morning. After rushing downstairs for breakfast, he returned to his room to get ready. At 8:15 a.m., his father fired off a text to make sure his son was still awake.

“Have a great day,” his dad recalls saying, as his son walked out the house. “I love you.”

Atticus said he loved him, too, and closed the door.

The 13-year-old left his home on Arroyo Sierra Circle in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley neighborhood and started toward Spring Lake Middle School. He took his usual shortcut, which shaved off at least 1/4-mile each way but required crossing Hoen Avenue, a three-lane road known for its bustling morning commute.

Atticus Pearson, 13, smiles for a photo in December 2022. (Courtesy of Margaret Amanda Pearson)
Atticus Pearson, 13, smiles for a photo in December 2022. (Courtesy of Margaret Amanda Pearson)

About a block from his house, Atticus approached the crosswalk just east of Sierra Creek Lane. He had barely stepped from the curb and into the road when he was hit by a white Honda CR-V traveling more than 25 mph, according to police reports.

He was was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, then airlifted to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland with serious head injuries, a fractured pelvis and a damaged spleen that will require him to take antibiotics for the rest of his life.

More than three months later, he is still relearning how to talk. On good days his primary mode of communication is to blink his eyelids — two quick blinks for “yes.”

Authorities say the driver was not at fault. That’s because Atticus was looking at his phone, something most every teenager does, when he stepped into the street.

But that Atticus was hit in that particular crosswalk came as no surprise to community members in the area, who have long identified it as problematic and warned their kids not to approach.

Requests for the city to bolster safety measures around the crosswalk date to at least 2018, when a man who’d been seriously injured there five years earlier petitioned the city to add a flashing safety beacon. The traffic engineering division rejected his request.

Six weeks after Atticus was hit, 19-year-old Maria Gonzalez-Valencia was struck by a car in the same crosswalk. The collision shifted her brain and sent her to the hospital.

Crosswalk has a history

Hoen Avenue is a wide, three-lane road that connects the residential Bennett Valley neighborhood to the center of Santa Rosa. Highway 12 feeds into the road from the west.

There are two lanes of traffic, a center turn lane and painted bike lanes on either side. Cars routinely park along both sides of the street.

Between Summerfield Road and Yulupa Avenue, immediately east of where Sierra Creek Lane touches Hoen Avenue, is the crosswalk where Atticus was hit.

Houses, apartments and office buildings flank opposite sides of the street.

The crosswalk is marked with a series of vertical lines painted on the pavement and signs saying, “Yield here to pedestrian.” On either end, two additional crosswalk signs and lines of triangles painted on the road let people know about the crossing.

Before Atticus was hit, cars were allowed to park close to the crosswalk. But as of late March, two spots were eliminated to allow for better visibility, though the location had previously “met all sight distance requirements,” said Rob Sprinkle, deputy director of traffic engineering for the city of Santa Rosa.

Spring Lake Middle School Principal Hannah Bates said many students use the crosswalk to access the shortcut Atticus used — a path running north from Hoen Avenue that cuts through the Southeast Greenway, a 47-acre, 2-mile-long undeveloped space between Spring Lake Park and Farmers Lane.

Yasmin Cumming walks along a trail between Hoen and Mayette avenues in Santa Rosa, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Yasmin Cumming walks along a trail between Hoen and Mayette avenues in Santa Rosa, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Most mornings, traffic on Hoen and other major streets in the surrounding area, such as Yulupa Avenue and Summerfield Road, is heavy as people drop off their kids at school and commute west to their jobs, said Chris Guenther.

He is a Bennett Valley resident and co-founder of Bikeable Santa Rosa, a group of Santa Rosa residents that advocates for safer bike lanes.

“The problem is that that corridor along Hoen and up and down Yulupa … that’s the only way to access Bennett Valley,” Guenther said.

“It just always appeared unsafe to me.” — Sonya Randrup

He added the other road accessing the area, Bennett Valley Road, is winding and does not see as much traffic.

“They (drivers) want to move through there as quickly as they can,” he said. “Unfortunately, because they have been doing that for so long, the city set up the road to try to accommodate that.”

And because Hoen runs east-west, the sun can affect visibility. Drivers often speed along the road, said Santa Rosa resident Dan Lennox, who was hit at the crosswalk Oct. 31, 2013.

“People speed all the time,” Lennox said. “It almost advises you to. It is such a wide-open, free-looking road.”

Previous studies by the city revealed foot traffic is not particularly heavy across the crosswalk.

‘Always appeared unsafe’

Sonya Randrup, who lives near the Pearsons, said she repeatedly told her kids not to use the Hoen Avenue crosswalk because she felt it was dangerous, mainly due to the lack of visibility because many cars parked in the area.

“It just always appeared unsafe to me,” she said.

Each of the three people hit by vehicles at the crosswalk had head injuries and spent time in the hospital. Two of them were critically injured.

On Halloween night 2013, Lennox went to drop off some letters at a mailbox just west of where Hoen Avenue intersects Summerfield Road. He crossed Hoen using the crosswalk.

On his return trip, he looked both ways ― no vehicles were heading west but one was driving east. He walked to the middle of the crosswalk and waited for the vehicle to pass.

When he turned to check the westbound traffic again, he saw a vehicle right behind him. Lennox arched his back to avoid it, but it clipped his heel. He crumpled and hit his head on the vehicle’s side mirror.

In shock, he crossed to the other side of Hoen and sat down on the sidewalk. When he wiped his forehead, he saw blood. The driver stopped and called 911.

Lennox had a broken fibula and a fractured skull. He stayed in the hospital for a week and had to re-learn how to take a shower during physical therapy.

“I looked pretty bad,” he said. “I had a black eye, and it was pretty ugly.”

Atticus fared much worse.

He underwent surgery to remove a portion of his skull to relieve brain swelling. He was placed on a ventilator and remained in intensive care for five weeks, then moved into a rehabilitative unit.

It wasn’t until March 28 when he was fully able to breathe on his own.

He was moved to a Kaiser facility in Oakland on April 4 for three additional surgeries ― he has had seven total.

During his final three procedures, surgeons replaced the piece of skull they had removed, installed a shunt to help drain fluids from his brain and put in a device to pump muscle relaxers around his spine.

A GoFundMe started to help Atticus’ family with medical bills raised just under $88,000 as of Wednesday. The bill for the initial helicopter ride was about $94,000 before insurance, said Margaret Amanda Pearson, Atticus’s mom.

He was able to return home April 19 — 90 days after he was hit.

Gonzalez-Valencia, who lives in Santa Rosa, was almost to the other side of the crosswalk when she was struck March 3 by a white Honda Civic traveling west.

The driver, who was ultimately found at fault for the collision, stopped and cooperated with officers, according to Santa Rosa police. The driver was not speeding.

Gonzalez-Valencia’s skull was fractured and she experienced a brain bleed, Santa Rosa police said.

As of April 4, Gonzalez-Valencia remained in the hospital.

In addition to the collisions recorded at the intersection, there have been a number of close calls.

Santa Rosa resident Jack Walton said he was using the crosswalk to grab a newspaper one morning about 15 years ago.

Before entering the Hoen crosswalk, Walton had waited until the vehicle moving west had stopped. As he was crossing the street, another driver swerved to get around the stopped motorist.

“He pulled into the turn lane and swung around and just about ran me over,” said Walton, who sometimes refers to the road as “Hoen Highway” because of how fast people drive.

About a year ago, a vehicle stopped for Lennox in the crosswalk and was rear-ended by another driver, he said.

City declines safety addition

Sprinkle, the city’s traffic engineer, said the city had previously taken steps to reduce traffic and collisions along Hoen Avenue.

In fall 2003, Hoen was reduced from four lanes — two west and two east — to its current configuration, and the speed limit was lowered to 35 mph. Sprinkle said he could not locate direct data to show whether collisions decreased after the reconstruction but that he remembered reviewing data in the past.

From April 2018 to August 2018, the city began making improvements to crosswalks citywide. At the crosswalk on Hoen, the city added two signs that say, “Yield here to pedestrian,” re-striped the crosswalk and put in triangle markings in front of it, Sprinkle said.

On Sept. 4, 2018, Lennox filed a service request asking the city to add a flashing beacon to the crosswalk. He told the city about being hit there in 2013, according to the document recording his complaint.

Crosswalk flags and laminated signs alert pedestrians to the danger of the crosswalk at Hoen Avenue at Sierra Creek Lane in Santa Rosa, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Crosswalk flags and laminated signs alert pedestrians to the danger of the crosswalk at Hoen Avenue at Sierra Creek Lane in Santa Rosa, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

During an investigation for the request, the city installed a camera to monitor the area and determined the crosswalk had limited foot traffic — about 12 people per hour.

That didn’t meet the city’s minimum of 20 people per hour, Sprinkle said, and the request was denied.

The investigation also turned up “no history of pedestrian crashes at the location,” even though Lennox referenced his in his request.

Sprinkle said the worker who completed the report is no longer working for the city, therefore he didn’t know why the collision was missed. However, he said the crash would not have changed the denial of the request because it still did not meet the requirements for a beacon.

After Atticus was struck, the city extended the red curb on the southeast side of the crosswalk, eliminating two adjacent parking spots.

“We are adding the red curb out of an abundance of caution,” Sprinkle said.

And the traffic engineering division will finally add a flashing beacon in July, which the city said will make it easier for drivers to spot someone crossing and encourage pedestrians to check traffic before activating the crossing lights.

Parents and advocates, however, don’t think it’s soon enough.

Guenther asked the city if it were possible to move faster, during a March pedestrian safety collaboration meeting organized and attended by city and school leaders.

Bronwen Arthur, parent of a Spring Lake Middle School student, emailed the city Feb. 12 asking if it could install the beacon earlier than July to prevent further collisions.

Sprinkle responded, saying it would not be possible until then, when funding through the state’s Transportation Development Act becomes available.

Arthur said she expected this response, but she wished something could be done sooner.

Felene Orleans crosses Hoen Avenue at Sierra Creek Lane in Santa Rosa, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Felene Orleans crosses Hoen Avenue at Sierra Creek Lane in Santa Rosa, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Students, teacher realize danger

Ethan Cosgrove, a history and math teacher at Spring Lake Middle School, went out to the crosswalk in the days after Atticus was hit.

“It is not a very safe place to cross,” he said. “You have to flag down or just start walking in the road and hope that the cars will stop because there’s cars parked on each side of the street.”

Cosgrove said he has spoken with multiple students who expressed concerns about walking to school, and not just at the Hoen Avenue crosswalk. During a class discussion on the topic in fall 2022, students mentioned not having sidewalks in their neighborhoods and witnessing drivers both staring at their phones and stopping in crosswalks.

“A lot of (students) have just been kind of scarred by this event. I think the way that they relate to cars had changed dramatically.” — Ethan Cosgrove

Atticus’ experience became another reason for students to not walk to school. One student told Cosgrove she never wanted to get behind the wheel of a car.

“A lot of them have just been kind of scarred by this event,” Cosgrove said shortly after Atticus was hit. “I think the way that they relate to cars has changed dramatically.”

Another of Cosgrove’s students, Asher Marshall, 13, said he wished the city would add more crossing lights throughout Santa Rosa for a safety barrier between pedestrians and vehicles.

Cosgrove started to participate more in pedestrian safety education in 2022 after two students collided with vehicles ― one of them on Hoen Avenue ― while riding their bikes. He began speaking with local groups, such as Bikeable Santa Rosa and the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, an organization that works with community leaders to make the area safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

He had routinely encouraged students to walk to school to prevent congestion on the roads during school pick-up and drop-off and ultimately create a safer environment.

Drivers on Hoen Avenue pass through the crosswalk at Sierra Creek Lane in Santa Rosa, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Drivers on Hoen Avenue pass through the crosswalk at Sierra Creek Lane in Santa Rosa, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

The risks were real, he recognized, but he didn’t fully know how terrifying it could be until Atticus was injured.

“As someone who promotes kids walking to school and biking to school,” he said in February, “obviously I feel in some way responsible and it’s also really heartbreaking moving forward to continue to promote that.”

Cosgrove said he wants the city to take a more aggressive approach: Get to these crossings before someone else gets hurt. That sentiment is echoed by community members and advocates, who call for greater pedestrian safety across the city.

Guenther said area officials have big goals for helping bicyclists and pedestrians, including those in line with Sonoma County Transportation Authority’s Vision Zero initiative, which aims to reduce traffic deaths and severe injuries in the county to zero by 2030.

However, he said, some of the strategies and plans, including those outlined in the city of Santa Rosa’s 2018 Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan, are not aggressive enough.

Sprinkle said the city had adopted a method of being more receptive to areas with more community support rather than simply going off a list of requirements that needed to be met to trigger certain traffic enhancements.

Yet, the Hoen Avenue crosswalk was not high up on the traffic engineering division’s radar. Officials didn’t even know about the shortcut through the Southeast Greenway until after Atticus’ collision, Sprinkle said.

The city met with the Bike and Pedestrian Advisory board Jan. 19 to determine how to allocate funds from the Transportation Development Act, which become available July 1.

One of the projects proposed was to add flashing beacons to at least seven — potentially nine — crosswalks within the city as determined by specific criteria, such as its distance from a school and pedestrian traffic.

The Hoen Avenue crosswalk wasn’t included until Atticus was hit and hospitalized.

Other Santa Rosa crosswalks pose hazards

About a half-mile away from the Hoen Avenue and Sierra Creek Lane crossing at a crosswalk on Yulupa Avenue, in front of Manzanita Elementary School, 5-year-old Liam England-Keefe was skipping across the street Dec. 17, 2021.

Despite that crosswalk’s caution beacon flashing and the crossing guard standing in the middle of the crossing, a vehicle sped through and struck the boy.

The vehicle’s mirror hit England-Keefe’s head and the rear tire ran over his leg, causing a spiral fracture in his tibia.

The driver didn’t stop.

Since then, the boy’s mother, Kristel England-Keefe, has documented multiple close calls with passing vehicles, one when was pushing her son in a wheelchair back to school a little over a month after the collision.

The crossing guard, Leonard Aliff, said he has nearly been hit multiple times. A few weeks ago, he said he almost got tapped by a police car.

The crosswalk is seemingly safe, Kristel England-Keefe said. It has an island in between both lanes of traffic. There’s an overhead pedestrian light and some flashing lights, a crossing guard, multiple green crosswalk signs and triangles painted on the ground before the crossing.

“You are not supposed to be hit with the crosswalk and flashing lights and the crossing guard and your parent there,” she said. “It’s just not supposed to happen.”

Kristel England-Keefe, along with multiple other parents, have pushed for the city to take action, especially after the injuries to her son and Atticus Pearson.

The city met with the Bike and Pedestrian Advisory board Jan. 19 to determine how to allocate funds from the transportation development act, which becomes available July 1.

One of three projects proposed was to add flashing beacons to at least seven — potentially nine — crosswalks within the city determined by specific criteria, such as distance from a school and pedestrian traffic.

The following crosswalks are slated to get a rectangular flasher:

• District 1: Dutton Avenue and Funston Drive

• District 2: Hoen Avenue and Sierra Creek Lane

• District 3: Summerfield Road and Parktrail Drive

• District 4: Mendocino Avenue and Howard Street

• District 5: North Dutton Avenue and West Eighth Street

• District 6: Cleveland Avenue and State Farm Drive

• District 7: Sebastopol Road and Laurel Grove

If funding allows, additional crosswalks include Montgomery Drive and Franquette Avenue, and Steele Lane and Service Court.

Moving forward

While the beacon will assuage some feelings about the area, some factors still remain uncertain.

There are still problems on the street that need to be addressed, including the issue of speeding, the width of the road and overall visibility, community advocates said.

Additionally, Hoen Avenue could see more traffic in the area if a building complex proposed in 2021 and modified in 2022 that offers 65 parking spots for 50 units, of which only 16 are one-bedroom apartments, is built.

The amount of required parking spots was lowered from 115 to the current number because of the low-income units proposed, according to the project description.

The plan suggests that multiple residents will use street parking, which could worsen traffic and visibility, though the project’s traffic evaluation by engineering consultants W-Trans says there is “enough on-street parking available to accommodate any excess parking demand that may occur.”

As the city waits to get the funding administered under the Transportation Development Act to put a beacon in place, kids and community members continue to use the crosswalk.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez-Valencia is left with a traumatic brain injury and Atticus still has to blink to communicate.

“It’s always been a danger zone. Always,” said Margaret Amanda Pearson, Atticus’ mother. “It should not have taken this to get to the point of putting lights up.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.