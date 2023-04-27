Atticus Pearson woke up about 6 o’clock Jan. 19, like he did every school morning. After rushing downstairs for breakfast, he returned to his room to get ready. At 8:15 a.m., his father fired off a text to make sure his son was still awake.

“Have a great day,” his dad recalls saying, as his son walked out the house. “I love you.”

Atticus said he loved him, too, and closed the door.

The 13-year-old left his home on Arroyo Sierra Circle in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley neighborhood and started toward Spring Lake Middle School. He took his usual shortcut, which shaved off at least 1/4-mile each way but required crossing Hoen Avenue, a three-lane road known for its bustling morning commute.

Atticus Pearson, 13, smiles for a photo in December 2022. (Courtesy of Margaret Amanda Pearson)

About a block from his house, Atticus approached the crosswalk just east of Sierra Creek Lane. He had barely stepped from the curb and into the road when he was hit by a white Honda CR-V traveling more than 25 mph, according to police reports.

He was was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, then airlifted to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland with serious head injuries, a fractured pelvis and a damaged spleen that will require him to take antibiotics for the rest of his life.

More than three months later, he is still relearning how to talk. On good days his primary mode of communication is to blink his eyelids — two quick blinks for “yes.”

Authorities say the driver was not at fault. That’s because Atticus was looking at his phone, something most every teenager does, when he stepped into the street.

But that Atticus was hit in that particular crosswalk came as no surprise to community members in the area, who have long identified it as problematic and warned their kids not to approach.

Requests for the city to bolster safety measures around the crosswalk date to at least 2018, when a man who’d been seriously injured there five years earlier petitioned the city to add a flashing safety beacon. The traffic engineering division rejected his request.

Six weeks after Atticus was hit, 19-year-old Maria Gonzalez-Valencia was struck by a car in the same crosswalk. The collision shifted her brain and sent her to the hospital.

Crosswalk has a history

Hoen Avenue is a wide, three-lane road that connects the residential Bennett Valley neighborhood to the center of Santa Rosa. Highway 12 feeds into the road from the west.

There are two lanes of traffic, a center turn lane and painted bike lanes on either side. Cars routinely park along both sides of the street.

Between Summerfield Road and Yulupa Avenue, immediately east of where Sierra Creek Lane touches Hoen Avenue, is the crosswalk where Atticus was hit.

Houses, apartments and office buildings flank opposite sides of the street.

The crosswalk is marked with a series of vertical lines painted on the pavement and signs saying, “Yield here to pedestrian.” On either end, two additional crosswalk signs and lines of triangles painted on the road let people know about the crossing.

Before Atticus was hit, cars were allowed to park close to the crosswalk. But as of late March, two spots were eliminated to allow for better visibility, though the location had previously “met all sight distance requirements,” said Rob Sprinkle, deputy director of traffic engineering for the city of Santa Rosa.

Spring Lake Middle School Principal Hannah Bates said many students use the crosswalk to access the shortcut Atticus used — a path running north from Hoen Avenue that cuts through the Southeast Greenway, a 47-acre, 2-mile-long undeveloped space between Spring Lake Park and Farmers Lane.

Yasmin Cumming walks along a trail between Hoen and Mayette avenues in Santa Rosa, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Most mornings, traffic on Hoen and other major streets in the surrounding area, such as Yulupa Avenue and Summerfield Road, is heavy as people drop off their kids at school and commute west to their jobs, said Chris Guenther.

He is a Bennett Valley resident and co-founder of Bikeable Santa Rosa, a group of Santa Rosa residents that advocates for safer bike lanes.

“The problem is that that corridor along Hoen and up and down Yulupa … that’s the only way to access Bennett Valley,” Guenther said.

“It just always appeared unsafe to me.” — Sonya Randrup

He added the other road accessing the area, Bennett Valley Road, is winding and does not see as much traffic.

“They (drivers) want to move through there as quickly as they can,” he said. “Unfortunately, because they have been doing that for so long, the city set up the road to try to accommodate that.”