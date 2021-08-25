Community riled by probation for Redwood National Park poacher

More than three years after law enforcement rangers in Redwood National and State Parks discovered a redwood with missing burls — which had been hacked away by a chainsaw — the culprit pleaded guilty and last week received his sentence.

It'll be 400 hours of community service and two years of probation for 37-year-old Orick resident Derek Hughes, who is also barred from entering the park.

The story of how Hughes got busted but avoided jail time and fines offers a rare glimpse into the little-known but growing problem of redwood burl poaching. And a lot of people are really upset about it.

The story begins on a routine patrol in January 2018, when law enforcement rangers stumbled on a redwood poaching site within Redwood National and State Parks, in the vicinity of Newton B. Drury Parkway.

Located about five hours north of San Francisco, Redwood National and State Parks' 133,000 acres contain almost 39% of the world's remaining old-growth redwood forest. According to the park's website, its forests have experienced an increase in illegal cutting and theft of old-growth coast redwood burls in recent years.

So the rangers were not exactly surprised to see that massive burls, or knobby growths formed from unsprouted bud tissue, had been hacked away. Burls are important for the regeneration of a redwood forest, but their complex wood is also prized by collectors who seek out ornamental furniture, kitchenware and souvenirs made of burls.

Poachers cut burls from both live and dead trees, and are also known to fell living old-growth redwoods to get to burls that aren't accessible from the ground.

"This uncontrolled and illegitimate harvesting of burls directly threatens individual old-growth redwoods, the prime resource of [Redwood National and State Parks], a designated World Heritage Site and International Biosphere Reserve," states the park's website. The poaching of other species of plants and animals has also been on the rise in California, with negative impacts on the state's ecosystems, threatened and endangered species and scenery.

Up until recently, nabbing a burl poacher was difficult unless you could catch him in the act. But when one ranger noticed that not all of the burls had been taken from the site, meaning the job wasn't finished, he got had an idea. The ranger planted several motion-activated cameras in the vicinity.

A month later, the ranger came back for the memory cards, Bloomberg Businessweek reported. They contained images of a light-colored truck and a driver whom the rangers identified as Hughes.

Based on the photos and tire track evidence, the rangers obtained a search warrant for Hughes' property, where they discovered chunks of burl that were a match for the damaged trees in the park. According to Redwood National and State Parks' website, the rangers also discovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, illegal weapons and stolen property.

Hughes was arrested and booked on charges of vandalism, receiving stolen property, grand theft, possession of metal knuckles, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

To the frustration of the ranger, only the vandalism stuck, and court delays meant Hughes didn't stand trial until July of this year. Hughes faced a maximum three-year jail sentence and a $10,000 fine.

In prosecuting the case, Humboldt County Deputy District Attorney Steven Seward argued that the court should impose the maximum fine, "given the extent of the damage to irreplaceable shared natural resources and the importance of deterring such behavior," according to a press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney's Office.

Judge Christopher Wilson saw things differently, reduced the sentence to community service and probation and banned Hughes from the park.

With the news of the lighter sentence, social media users launched into passionate discussion about redwood burls and poaching, with hundreds of comments from users feeling the sentence did not go far enough.

"Such a shame there were NO real consequences for his heinous behavior," one user wrote. "He should at least have had 1 year prison sentence. Otherwise there is nothing in place to stop him or others from continuing this."

"If the penalty is too minor he'll be back at it," another user agreed. "That poor tree."