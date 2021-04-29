Community seeks donations, higher bail after family devastated by Sonoma County DUI crash

Family and friends of a Redwood City family injured in a DUI crash in Sonoma County earlier this month are pushing for higher bail for the suspected drunken driver and are asking for the public’s help with medical bills.

Multiple family members and a friend who was driving were taken to hospitals in the Bay Area after the April 10 crash. The Toyota Corolla in which the five were traveling, which had been stopped in traffic on northbound Highway 101, was struck from behind by a Chevy Silverado whose driver failed to slow the car in time, according to authorities. The Toyota was pushed forward into the Mazda stopped directly in front of it, crushing the occupants.

The driver of the Chevy, Augustin Delariva, 29, was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers who contacted him a short distance away from the crash.

Weeks later, Lourdes Velasquez and her children, Ivone Palencia and Manuel Palencia, remain hospitalized, said Mia Manamea, a family friend who set up a GoFundMe to support her injured loved ones. Cindy Paola Lagos Velasquez, another daughter, and Katya “Cathy” Herrera, who had been driving, also were both taken to local hospitals, but were later released.

After 20 days, Velasquez, 57, has shown some improvement after being flown to Stanford Hospital with brain injuries that were considered life-threatening, Manamea said. But she has a long road of recovery ahead.

“We have seen gentle progressions in the right direction, but Lourdes is still in a very fragile condition requiring close and careful monitoring,” she wrote in an email.

Ivone Palencia has undergone three surgeries while Manuel Palencia has remained in a medically induced coma, Manamea said. Both remain hospitalized in Santa Rosa.

“The whole story is heartbreaking,” Manamea said. “Here we have a wholesome family driving up north on a beautiful Saturday afternoon, and they’re crushed by a suspected drunk driver who’s driving a suspected stolen vehicle. It’s unreal.”

Another family friend, Johanna Rasmussen, created an online petition directed at the judicial officers presiding over Delariva's criminal case. Delariva, who lives in Santa Rosa, was found to be under the influence of alcohol when California Highway Patrol officers contacted him a short distance away from the crash, the agency said.

“The Redwood City and Sonoma County communities are asking for DeLaRiva's Bail to be increased to account for the catastrophic injuries he is suspected of causing to the Palencia-Valesquez Family and to more accurately reflect the danger he poses to the safety of individuals and families in Sonoma County and surrounding Bay Area communities,” the petition reads.

Delariva is held in the Sonoma County Jail on $350,000 bail, increased from $100,000. His plea entry, set first for an April 28 hearing, was pushed back to May 26.

A phone call to Delariva’s attorney Thursday went unreturned.

Delariva is facing multiple felony charges, including vehicle theft, infliction of great bodily injury, driving under the influence and hit and run. His driver’s license was suspended due to a previous DUI conviction.

Manamea said that the community’s request for the increased bail is not driven by a desire for revenge.

“This isn’t about ruining Delariva’s life or over punishing him,” she said. “It’s about knowing that if we go out for a family drive through Sonoma County on a Saturday afternoon, we’ll make it home safely together.”

As of Thursday, the petition had over 1,600 signatures.

“I can’t imagine, nor would I want to see another family fight through what the Palencia-Valesques family is,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.