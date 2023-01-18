Commuter train stalled after it was struck by mudslide near Niles Canyon

An Altamont Corridor Express train heading westward was stalled Tuesday morning after a mudslide struck it alongside Niles Canyon, an ACE train spokesperson told Bay Area News Group.

#UPDATE Ace train service delayed after mudslide strikes train in Niles Canyon area. Train did not derail, but crews working to clear tracks. 220+ people on board. No one hurt. Right now, no service between Fremont & SJ. Bus bridge in place. https://t.co/kYR5SqbwHw@nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/h7ZObBfUVX — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) January 17, 2023

The 220 passengers and all crew members were unharmed, according to the spokesperson. As of 11 a.m., the passengers were currently being rescued and being returned to the nearby Pleasanton station. The train was not derailed in the incident.

#BREAKING: An ACE train has been stopped in Niles Canyon due to a mudslide covering the tracks. @AlamedaCoFire tells @KCBSRadio passengers are currently being evacuated.https://t.co/z76ntt11Dj — KCBS 106.9 FM/740 AM (@KCBSRadio) January 17, 2023

Service may be impacted throughout the day as crews work to clear the tracks before they can make determinations on what to do with the impacted train.

Tuesday wasn’t the first time mudslides affected an ACE train near Niles Canyon. In 2016, a train carrying more than 200 passengers plunged into a creek after a mudslide caused a derailment. All passengers survived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

After hours stuck on the tracks due to this morning’s mudslides, hundreds of ACE Train passengers finally allowed to disembark in Pleasanton.



Most seemed to be taking the whole thing in stride.



Full coverage on ⁦@KCBSRadio⁩ pic.twitter.com/uZMdVtArZ7 — Keith Menconi (@KeithMenconi) January 17, 2023

