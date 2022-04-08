Simply removing Hastings from the name is “appropriate” considering the atrocities he committed, Umberg said. He has also pledged to include amendments, such as educational programs and grants, pro bono legal services and establishing a museum in the Round Valley.

“We’re certainly happy to engage with the Round Valley Tribe and Yuki concerning issues about restorative justice,” Umberg said. “We will engage with them to make sure atrocities are recognized.”

The bill was heard in the Senate Education Committee Wednesday and advanced to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Ramos said, to his knowledge, the Senate bill authors have yet to meet with the tribe.

“It’s so disheartening to see a bill move forward in the state Legislature without their voice being part of that discussion,” he said.

Wiener is a co-author on both bills, and he spoke in Wednesday’s hearing in favor of the Senate bill affecting the future of the highly ranked law school in his district.

“We are all very proud of this amazing law school,” he said. The community “was also horrified” when they learned Hastings had committed genocide against Native Americans.

His name is “a scar on our city ― an embarrassment to our city,” Wiener said. “His name should have never been placed on the school from the outset.”

The college’s dean and chancellor, David Faigman, attended the Wednesday hearing and said the school and its board directors favor the Senate bill.

Round Valley Tribal President James Russ and Yuki Committee Spokesperson Mona Oandasan oppose that bill and favor the Assembly proposal. They did not get an opportunity to speak at the hearing until Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, asked Russ his opinion.

Russ said the tribal council was willing to talk and “move forward in a positive manner,” ultimately agreeing to work with the senators on including the restorative justice measures in the bill.

Giving the tribe a voice

Hastings, blocks away from San Francisco’s civic center, is among the top law schools in the country. Alumni include Vice President Kamala Harris and other powerful attorneys and lawmakers.

Yet Hastings’ legacy as a wealthy ranch owner and lawyer in the post-Gold Rush California has been reappraised in recent years as tribal voices and historians spotlighted his role in the state’s genocidal campaigns against Indigenous people.

The Yuki say they suffered directly as a result of his actions, having almost been exterminated and overlooked ever since as the original inhabitants of Round Valley, which is about a two-hour drive from Santa Rosa.

The college has come to them offering to help the Yuki people heal from generational trauma stemming from that history.

But those conversations started with the Round Valley Indian Tribal Council, which does not have Yuki representation.

A name change would cost the school as much as $3 million, including new signs, building seals, digital changeover and other expenses, said UC Hastings spokesperson Elizabeth Moore.

The proposed Assembly bill would rid the school of the Hastings name in favor of one jointly chosen by the school and the tribes. It is the first legislation of its kind to include cooperation between a college, a tribal council and the tribal members themselves, Ramos said.

“I hope people understand this bill and this conversation can't heal over 170 years of exclusion of a voice being engaged in this process but can serve for the start of the discussion to move forward,” he said.

“I am very taken with Ramos,” said Deb Hutt, the secretary of the Yuki Committee. “The fact that he recognizes us, he brought us to the table and that he's given us a voice.”

His bill includes findings from the college’s three-year examination of Hastings’ involvement in the massacre of Native Americans in California’s Eden and Round valleys.

The tribal partnership recognized by Ramos’s bill “hopefully serves as a model” for other schools across the country, Hutt said. It’s set for its first hearing, before the Committee on Higher Education, on April 26.

“Reparation for me is education for our people,” said Steve Brown, councilman of the Yuki Committee.

That’s why it’s so important for the Yuki Committee to make sure that legislation includes efforts to provide scholarships and opportunities, such as attending a college like UC Hastings.

“All the kids have to look forward to here is drugs, crime, extreme violence, prison. And that’s that,” he said.

Dilemma of future name

The committee has suggested naming it UC College of the Law Powe No’m, which means “one people” in the Yuki language.