‘Completely hands off’: Sonoma County did not vet Chanate campus developer’s track record

LAS VEGAS — Othello Morris knew moving into the aging bungalow just east of downtown wasn’t ideal. But it was cheap, and property managers for the single-family rental home about five miles from the heart of the Las Vegas Strip were willing to accept his poor credit.

“They looked at me and said, ‘Oh, your credit score is too low.’ OK, so what do I need? ‘Well, we need double the deposit,’” Morris said.

Handing over the $3,600 deposit and signing a lease in early 2019 was a decision Morris would come to regret.

The house on 225 Earl St., amid rows of low-slung, sepia-toned tract homes, was in serious need of repairs and lacked proper heating, Morris said. It was just one of at least 200 Las Vegas area properties owned by a developer named Iyad “Eddie” Haddad.

And while his name is not yet a familiar one in Sonoma County, Haddad is poised to take over and develop the largest piece of county-owned land to come on the market in a generation: the 72-acre Chanate Road campus in northeast Santa Rosa.

Haddad has virtually no experience developing to completion such a large project, and he has a history of complaints from tenants, many of which have been affirmed by court judgments against him in the past two years.

And though those complaints — as well as state sanctions and criminal charges over his real estate dealings — are documented in court records, news stories and other public documents examined by The Press Democrat, Sonoma County officials acknowledge they did nothing to vet Haddad beyond making sure he had the financial means to acquire the Chanate property.

Sonoma County last week rejected The Press Democrat’s request for records on Haddad’s financial vetting, saying those documents remain confidential until the close of sale. The newspaper also requested any other records assessing Haddad’s background, and the county said no records existed.

“It’s a strict property sale and really: Does the buyer have the ability to close the sale? That was the evaluation that was done,” said Caroline Judy, director of the General Services department and the county’s chief real estate official.

“That’s all that we are obligated to do.”

“This process has been completely hands off,” added Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins.

Morris, the 48-year-old Las Vegas tenant, was one of half a dozen tenants interviewed by The Press Democrat with recent complaints against Haddad.

“This process has been completely hands off,” Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins.

He said it was nearly impossible to get any response to maintenance requests. On top of that, his rental agreement included a “buy out” clause, meaning he and his partner, Tammy Austin, had to move out of the home within a month when it sold to a new owner in February 2021.

With nowhere else to go, the couple signed another lease for a home in North Las Vegas owned by Haddad’s company, Saticoy Bay LLC.

Before long, they received invoices for thousands of dollars in repairs for damages at their old home Morris contends were unwarranted. Next came a steady stream of eviction notices, though the couple was ultimately able to stay in the new house.

Legal Aid of Southern Nevada officials say they have taken him on as a client for a potential case against Saticoy Bay.

“I haven’t had as much anger as I got for this company as I've had in a long time,” Morris said.

Other Haddad tenants have documented similar complaints, including in online reviews and court records.

In interviews with The Press Democrat, Haddad defended his record, pushed back against the tenant allegations and reaffirmed his commitment to working with local leaders and citizens to redevelop the Chanate campus in Santa Rosa.

“We have an excellent track record,” Haddad said. “Customer service is key. We go out there and take care of issues.”

County officials will have to take Haddad at his word.

Last month, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the $15 million sale, which was roughly $8 million below the last appraised value. The deal is expected to close Thursday.

While city and county officials have long eyed the property’s rolling hillsides and wooded valleys for new housing, the campus has been notoriously difficult to sell.

The parcel is the site of an abandoned hospital and several county buildings, including the morgue, and will require millions of dollars in demolition and cleanup.

It also sits astride an earthquake fault.

In the county’s Nov. 9 auction, Haddad came in $50,000 above the next bidder, Irvine-based City Ventures, an established homebuilder with projects in the county and across the state.