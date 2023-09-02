The deadly fire that broke out four years ago aboard the Conception dive boat, killing 34 people, started in a plastic trash can on the main deck, a confidential report reviewed by The Times shows.

Investigators with the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives built a full-scale mock-up of the middle deck of the 75-foot vessel in their quest to determine the fire's point of origin and cause. They conducted a series of burn tests at their Maryland research lab, which concluded the blaze began in a rubbish container and then quickly spread. Within minutes, the boat's main salon was in flames, the testing showed.

The findings add to the mystery of what caused the deadliest maritime disaster in modern California history.

Ginger Colbrun, an ATF spokeswoman, said the bureau would not comment on the report, which has not been publicly disclosed because of ongoing criminal and civil court proceedings involving the inferno.

The fire ignited before dawn Sept. 2, 2019, while the three-deck, wooden-hulled Conception was anchored off Santa Cruz Island, about 27 miles from Santa Barbara. The excursion was at the tail end of a three-day dive trip.

Five crew members were asleep in the wheelhouse on the top deck and were jolted awake by shouts of "Fire! Fire!" shortly after 3 a.m. The boat's 33 passengers and another crew member were trapped below deck by the flames as they tried to escape, cellphone video from passengers' phones showed. Seeing the flames racing toward them, the crew jumped overboard and, after an effort to reboard the Conception, used a dinghy to paddle to a neighboring boat for help.

In initial investigations, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board focused on charging areas where divers plugged in lithium-ion batteries for cameras, phones and computers. One of the surviving crew members thought the phone-charging station might have sparked the fire.

Ultimately, ATF investigators focused on a 23-gallon Rubbermaid Slim Jim garbage bin that sat beneath the stairs of the main deck.

Officials noted how one crew member heard crackling sounds from below and spotted the fire at the bottom of the stairs. The inferno blocked the escape route of those bedded down on the bottom deck.

Capt. Jerry Boylan has been charged with 34 counts of manslaughter. Prosecutors say he did not use a roving watch commander while those aboard were sleeping, as required by Coast Guard regulations. Four years after the tragedy, Boylan continues to deny any wrongdoing. He is scheduled to be tried in federal court next month after repeated delays.

In a motion filed Thursday seeking to dismiss the case, Boylan's attorneys referenced the ATF investigation, noting the bureau "could not determine the cause of the fire."

Multiple re-creations of the fire by ATF investigators showed a wall of flames blocking all escape routes on the Conception within minutes of ignition. When a breeze was added to simulate possible winds blowing on Platte's Harbor the night the fire erupted, the blaze spread even quicker.

The report, authored by ATF Special Agent Derek J. Hill in January 2021, concluded that "after conducting a systematic fire scene examination, reviewing witness statements, examining pre-fire and fire photographs and videos, and conducting test fires, by inspecting physical evidence, interpreting fire patterns, considering fire dynamics," agents determined "the fire originated in the garbage container located under the staircase."

A Marine Board of Investigation by the Coast Guard has been delayed because of criminal proceedings in the case, which has prevented access to evidence.

Investigators have studied the burned hull of the Conception as well as thousands of pieces of evidence and examined a sister vessel owned by Truth Aquatics Inc., the dive boat company, that was nearly identical to the Conception.

Although the fire's point of origin was determined, investigators still have not learned what ignited, and the ATF said the cause remains "undetermined as investigators cannot rule out discarded smoking material, the open flame ignition of combustible materials such as paper towels located with the garbage container or an event unknown to investigators."

The 197-page report noted that Boylan smoked cigarettes, but he said he threw them overboard. Two crew members also tested positive for marijuana but denied smoking onboard. A birthday celebration with candles took place the day before the fire, but survivors said the candles were all extinguished.

ATF officials cited crew member Mickey Kohls telling NTSB and Coast Guard investigators he emptied four smaller trash bins into the 23-gallon receptacle about 2:35 a.m. the night of the fire. He was awakened about 3:12 a.m. by a popping sound and saw a glow from the middle deck.