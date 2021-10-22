Concerned about Hopkins fire runoff, Mendocino County works to protect Russian River

As rain clouds lingered above the North Bay on Thursday, crews laid out equipment that should keep harmful ash and debris from flowing into the Russian River in Mendocino County during this weekend’s forecast rainstorms.

They worked along Eastside Calpella Road, a stretch of street in the town of Calpella that runs parallel to the river. It is where about 10 of the 30 homes ravaged by the Sept. 12, 257-acre Hopkins fire once sat.

Workers with the California Conservation Corps placed 1,300 feet of straw wattle and 965 feet of silt socks, which are essentially long tubes filled with straw, wood chips or compost that allow water to flow through them, while filtering out debris.

The anti-erosion measures are “extremely” effective, said Russian Riverkeeper Executive Director Don McEnhill, whose Healdsburg-based nonprofit focuses on protecting and restoring the Russian River, which stretches across Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

His organization was also present during Thursday’s efforts.

Without these measures in place, officials said, the river would be vulnerable to harmful plastic and materials — remnants of the scorched homes along the burn area. Metals could increase the river’s toxicity levels and ash could create cloudy conditions for aquatic species.

“When pollutants rain down with the water and runoff into the river, it really harms the base of the food chain,“ McEnhill said.

Concerns about debris flows and mudslides are particularly acute when rainfall comes quickly, at a rate of about half an inch or more per hour.

But given the effectiveness of the equipment, coupled with a relatively low amount of anticipated rainfall, officials believe it’s unlikely the river will be significantly impacted.

“Looking at the forecast, although we’re getting a good amount of rain, it doesn’t look like the intensity of half an inch an hour is going to be hitting during any of this rainstorm,” said Nick Malasavage, chief of operations and readiness for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District, which oversees the reservoir.

Also unlikely to be adversely affected is Lake Mendocino, on the east side of the burn area.

The burned slope is far from the water and reservoir managers did not deem the threat of contamination there to be significant, Malasavage said.

In addition, damaged park infrastructure such as restrooms, foot bridges and signage are a good distance from the lake.

Even so, some officials said it’s still better to have the protections in place and not need them, than needing them and not having them.

“I think this is a proactive measure,“ Mendocino County Supervisor Glenn McGourty said of Thursday’s work. ”It’s hard to know exactly what’s going to happen. (Thursday) was supposed to be a rainy day, but it’s not a rainy day. It’s always a guess.“

National Weather Service forecasters in Eureka, who cover Mendocino County, say rain may fall at a rate of 1.5 inches per six hours near Calpella, where the Hopkins fire began near the end of Hopkins Street and destroyed 30 homes and 16 structures.

Devin Lamar Johnson, a 20-year-old Ukiah man, is accused of starting the fire and has pleaded not guilty to a charge of arson. Court records show his preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 3.

County staff has been trying to acquire state funding for the prevention effort along the river, but this week’s storm pushed them to speed up the process, according to Mendocino County Assistant Chief Executive Officer Darcie Antle.

The item was added to Tuesday’s supervisors board meeting agenda after Travis Killmer, the county's disaster recovery field operations coordinator, proposed the effort during the public comment portion at the beginning of the meeting.

Noting rainfall was on the horizon, supervisors moved to place the proposal on the agenda later in the day.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck kind of emergency and if there’s any way for us to put together a volunteer group or whatever to address this, we better because it’s going to be a mess if we don’t,” McGourty said during the meeting.

Work is taking place in “the most critically urgent area of the burn scar,” Killmer said.

It was expected to cost up to $48,000, but Antle said the price tag will be closer to $40,000 since the original cost would have been for two days of work.

McGourty confirmed the effort is being covered by the county’s general fund, but officials will reach out to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services for reimbursement.

Officials say the overall burn area is relatively small and expressed little concern about major flooding this week since rain will be spread out over several days and any accumulated water could still flow into the Russian River and Lake Mendocino.

Cal Fire Mendocino Unit Chief George Gonzalez stressed that the rain is no indication that fire season is over.

“Until we have several inches of rain, I’m still nervous about fire season and don’t want people to get complacent yet,” he said.

Staff Writer Mary Callahan contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.