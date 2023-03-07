'Concerning': A native California species is dying across the state

A native California species is dying off across the state, and a parasitic disease is to blame.

Since late January, reports of sick or dead band-tailed pigeons have been flooding wildlife rehabilitation centers, with most of them coming from the Bay Area, California's Central Coast and the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Some of the birds appeared weak and lethargic, while others had difficulty breathing or swallowing. A few were unable to fly, and more severe cases led to neurological issues that caused the birds to lose coordination and uncontrollably turn their necks.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife's wildlife health laboratory estimated that roughly 200 to 300 pigeons have died statewide, and of those birds, an estimated 195 were found in Bay Area counties including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma, Krysta Rogers, an environmental scientist with the CDFW, told SFGATE.

Rogers noted that it has been challenging to determine a precise number of cases because some of the reports did not specify an exact number of sick or dead birds, and that some reports may be made only once rather than each time an individual bird is found. After evaluating several of the pigeons in postmortem examinations, the CDFW's lab determined their cause of death was avian trichomonosis, a parasite of the upper digestive tract that has caused periodic winter mortality events in the species since at least 1945.

"More recently, outbreaks have been documented in nine of the last 10 years," Rogers told SFGATE. "The parasite may be circulating at some level within the population year-round, but outbreaks in which hundreds to thousands of pigeons may die are most often reported during the winter months when nearly the entire Pacific Coast population of band-tailed pigeons is over-wintering in California."

The largest outbreak on record occurred during the winter of 2014-2015, when 18,440 pigeons died statewide.

Band-tailed pigeons are not the type of pigeons you might encounter on BART or city sidewalks — they're about the size of a small hawk with iridescent green feathers on the backs of their necks and distinctive white bands on their tails, and are the closest known relative to the extinct passenger pigeon. Band-tailed pigeons are the only pigeon native to California, and can be found up and down the coastline during all seasons, though they have a large range that stretches from as far north as British Columbia to as far south as Panama, Ecuador and Chile, Glenn Phillips, the executive director of the Golden Gate Audubon Society, told SFGATE.

During the winter, band-tailed pigeons prefer to feed on acorns and can be found in large flocks of up to 100 birds along coastal mountain ranges in areas with oak and conifer trees. Phillips has also observed band-tailed pigeons at Lafayette Reservoir and in higher-elevation areas like the Oakland Hills and Mount Sutro in San Francisco.

"They really are spectacular birds," he said.

And their population has been decreasing — about 2% per year, or 63% since 1966, which Phillips called "a dramatic decline."

"They're a watch list species now, which means if it gets any worse they'll be threatened or endangered," he said.

One factor is the pigeons' low reproductive rate — they only produce one egg or chick per nesting attempt — while another could be agriculture and urban sprawl that has greatly reduced their woodland habitats. But the CDFW considers avian trichomonosis as "a major conservation concern" for the species.

The parasite that causes the disease is primarily spread in water sources like bird baths, fountains and horse and cattle troughs. Once the pigeons are infected, caseous (or "cheese-like") lesions develop in their throats and typically cause them to die of suffocation or starvation.

"Unfortunately, band-tailed pigeons are very susceptible to infection," Rogers said. "As such, by the time a debilitated bird is found on the ground and brought to a wildlife rehabilitation center, the prognosis for treatment is very poor."

However, other bird species are also at risk of contracting the disease by sharing the same water sources. Avian predators can be susceptible as well if they feed on infected birds.

"It is interesting to me, because my understanding was that die-offs happened in drought years because they congregated at fewer water sources that would get contaminated and the disease would spread," Phillips said. "But this is not an outbreak year. I hate to speculate as to why, but it's certainly concerning."

Rogers also agreed that historically, larger outbreaks have been associated with drier conditions. It's not yet clear why the die-offs are still occurring in spite of the historic atmospheric rivers that washed over the state.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife asked that people empty fountains and clean their bird baths regularly to minimize transmission of disease among birds. Sick and dead band-tailed pigeons can be reported to the agency here.