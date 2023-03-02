Concerns over safety, lack of school resource officers at Santa Rosa City Schools after Montgomery High stabbing

“Why has it taken a loss of life for you guys to start caring about our school?”

The question came from a Montgomery High student who was addressing Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan during a Thursday press conference after a 16-year-old student was fatally stabbed on campus.

Students in the crowd applauded the question and shouted more.

“I think it’s important to remember that the Santa Rosa Police Department did not remove the community resource officers from your campus,” Cregan responded. “That was a decision by the Santa Rosa City School board.”

At that point, Cregan and other school and city officials who were in attendance ducked into a nearby classroom as student shouted more questions at them, leaving police spokesman Sgt. Chris Mahurin behind to face the students.

At issue is a June 2020 decision by Santa Rosa City Schools trustees to pause the district’s relationship with the Santa Rosa Police Department while it evaluated its school-resource officer program, which had been placing officers on high school and middle school campuses for 25 years.

In the wake of the George Floyd murder by police in Minneapolis earlier that summer, districts across the country began reevaluating the efficacy and fairness of school resource officers. Critics say uniformed and armed police officers on campus can trigger anxiety among students, especially students of color, who are historically disciplined at greater rates than their white peers.

Mahurin said Santa Rosa Police haven’t had resource officers since, but in the wake of Wednesday’s stabbing, social media posts and online comments from parents called for their return.

Cregan told The Press Democrat that in the 2022 calendar year, there were 945 calls to the 25 schools in the district. In the last 12 months there were 97 calls at Montgomery High School, but comparisons with other high schools were not immediately available.

Cregan said he believes the Montgomery number is high, but he didn’t have specifics on what the calls entailed.

He said investigators believe the three students involved in the fatal stabbing had been involved in several altercations in recent weeks, but none of those incidents led to 911 calls.

Cregan said the benefit of having school resource officers is that they tend to hear about rumors and fights, and they build relationships with students that help keep schools safer.

In a recent interview about the city’s inRESPONSE civilian mental health support team, Cregan said he has received feedback from school officials and community members that they would like to see the team more integrated into Santa Rosa schools.

He said he envisions bringing back a revamped school resource officer program coupled with a mental health clinician, and that it is one of his top goals for this year.

The program could be paid for through a quarter-cent public safety tax that voters approved a 20 year extension on in November.

Katheryn Howell, president of the Santa Rosa Teacher’s Association, said there’s been a frustration among teachers and the district officials over the dismissal of school resource officers.

“The teachers ever since have been protesting … the fact that the SROs aren’t there,” Howell said. "What’s happened of course is that the students don’t feel safe at all and there are no SROs.“

She said that in general there simply are not enough adults on campuses. She added that teacher vacancies across the district have led to burned out teachers who are expected to make up for the work that school resource officers did.

“The SROs were dismissed and nothing was done to replace the work that they did,“ she said.

Santa Rosa School Board Vice President Omar Medina — who previously opposed the district’s school resource officer program — said that it wasn’t clear yet that a police officer on campus would have made a difference Wednesday,

“Whether an SRO was on campus or not. I don't know if anything would have been different in terms of a weapon having been brought by that student,” he said.

In 2020, Medina was a leading voice in favor of removing school resource officers from campuses, arguing that students of color, in particular, were harmed by the presence of officers on campus in conjunction with other disciplinary policies.

The board voted 7-0 in June 2020 to suspend the partnership with the police department while creating a committee made up of teachers, students, parents, administrators, police officers and community members to examine the program.

On Wednesday, Medina said that over the last two months, as concerns over violence in schools have risen, the school board has “internally been having discussions about continuing the conversation around safety on our campuses.”