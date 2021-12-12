Concert slated in Santa Rosa Sunday to support housing rights

A benefit concert supporting housing rights is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m.

The fundraiser, which will be held at the Arlene Francis Center at 99 Sixth St. in Santa Rosa, will feature CircleSong with Copperwoman and Andy and Bob Culbertson on Chapman Stick & Handpan drum.

The concert is free but a $10-$20 donation is being sought to help in a campaign to change the law that results in the county giving evacuation notices to residents of small homes and trailers unless property owners make changes, such as converting from a composting toilet to a septic tank.

The event is being sponsored by SAGE (Stop All Government Evictions.

