Confidential memo to Sonoma County supervisors came at pivotal moment in flawed redistricting, DA investigation shows

EMMA MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 11, 2022, 8:56PM
Late last year, as public rancor grew over Sonoma County’s contentious redistricting process, it was difficult for even close observers of the Board of Supervisors to know how it would settle on a final map redrawing the political boundaries for the five board members.

Supervisors as a group had already in early November publicly endorsed the map recommended by their 19-member Advisory Redistricting Commission.

But most board members almost immediately appeared to waffle on that choice.

Then, before a pivotal Nov. 29 board workshop, county staff circulated a document summarizing supervisors’ feedback on boundary lines. That document, given to supervisors the morning of the meeting, was not made public.

And hours later, the board majority signaled it favored a different map, proposed for the first time in public at that meeting. The abrupt shift, leading to a final Dec. 14 vote on the new map, would prompt outrage from members of the redistricting commission and residents concerned about how the board had arrived at its decision.

Now, three months later, the District Attorney’s Office has determined the memo that county staff shared with supervisors, but withheld from the public, violated California’s open meetings law. It constituted a type of serial communication that District Attorney Jill Ravitch’s office said was “inappropriate” and prohibited under the Brown Act, the 69-year-old bedrock law requiring transparency in local government.

The memo was one of two violations that the district attorney investigation uncovered in the county’s redistricting process. The Board of Supervisors also failed to comply with the law when it did not properly notify the public about its reasons for entering a closed-door meeting on Nov. 19. In that confidential meeting, discussion centered on potential legal threats over county’s redistricting.

Ravitch’s investigation, the first of its kind in at least a decade in Sonoma County, concluded the county failed the public by not fully disclosing the basis for the supervisors’ Nov. 19 meeting behind closed doors and withholding the summary memo from the public.

“The manner in which the County proceeded led to a public perception that violations occurred,” Ravitch said in a Wednesday letter to County Counsel Robert Pittman summarizing the findings. “The public should be able to see all deliberations undertaken by the board.”

Read the letter from District Attorney Ravitch:

Letter_DAtoCountyCounsel.pdf

Ravitch’s office concluded the Brown Act violations did not influence the final redistricting outcome.

While unearthing undisclosed documents and identifying missteps by the Board of Supervisors and unnamed county staff, the investigation has validated the criticism of some residents and redistricting commissioners who have faulted the board process and final decision.

Ana Horta, who served as vice chair for the advisory redistricting commission, said she still feels unheard. About six weeks after endorsing the commission map, the board approved a different map on a 4-1 vote, with Coursey the lone dissenter.

It was a shocking and hurtful turnabout for many members of the redistricting commission, who were appointed by the Board of Supervisors in July 2021 and tasked with drawing and recommending maps that prioritized more equitable boundaries.

“I don’t really know if they took into account that the work and the effort that the commission put into that, into the map,” Horta said.

The county redistricting memo withheld from the public was emailed by county staff to board members the morning of Nov. 29, just before the board held an emotionally charged public workshop where it would pivot away from the commission’s favored proposal.

Set up in a grid, the two-page document was labeled, partly, “Attorney-Client Privilege Confidential Communication.”

Read confidential memo here:

Summary of Changes from Nov 23 Board feedback.pdf

The document lists specific requests about district boundary lines from Supervisors David Rabbitt, Susan Gorin and Lynda Hopkins, who was chair of the board at the time. Staff indicated which of the three maps being discussed at the time satisfied the supervisors’ feedback.

Distributing that document to the board, acted as a serial meeting, Ravitch wrote in her findings.

A serial meeting is a series of communications “among at least a quorum of a legislative body,” according to David Snyder, a lawyer and former journalist who directs the San Rafael-based First Amendment Coalition.

The violation did not appear to determine the outcome of the board’s redistricting because the board did not make a final decision during the workshop, and because the public had opportunities to comment at two following meetings, according to the investigations’ findings.

The DA’s office launched its investigation in December after Pittman requested the office look into accusations that the board held an illegitimate closed session related to redistricting on Nov. 19. Coursey, in later public comments, called pretense for that meeting, about potential legal threats, “bogus.”

Coursey said he welcomed the district attorney’s scrutiny and findings but was “disappointed it took an investigation by the county’s top prosecutor to confirm this error.”

“Speaking out about this matter in December was not an easy decision, and I take no pleasure from the results of this investigation,” he said in a Friday morning written statement. “But even if the consequences can be painful, I will always work to err on the side of transparency in government, and speak up when I feel we can do better.”

To correct the violations, Ravitch’s office recommended the county publicly post the document on its redistricting website.

“I think what the DA called out, I think that’s fair,” said Ed Sheffield, who served as chair of the advisory redistricting commission. “Absolutely. You have to be responsible, you accept the responsibility for your actions.”

Still, he said the final map, now in place for the June election, is not equitable.

The board chose a map that incorporated the commission’s recommendation to unite Roseland and Moorland with downtown Santa Rosa, but deviated in other key ways from the commission’s recommendation.

“I’m just surprised that they were shocked by the map that we came up with,” Sheffield said. “What did you expect with this group? That we would be as equity focused as we were and the final product would not reflect that? They went out of their way to create a diverse commission with our expertise and our ties in the community.”

Horta was among nine women of color on the commission who accused the Board of Supervisors of sidelining their work, violating what they described as the panel’s “meticulous, inclusive, and transparent process,” according to a Dec. 4 letter addressed to the board.

Horta said the investigation has made her feel better but she still wonders why the Nov. 19 closed session was called.

“It doesn’t seem like it was even necessary and I still wonder whether the reasons to call the meeting were valid and sound,” Horta said.

Hopkins had requested the closed meeting, citing social media posts, emails and conversations with residents in her district that referenced gerrymandering accusations and an effort by residents to raise money to sue the county over its redistricting process.

The investigation concluded that a Brown Act violation did occur because the board did not properly disclose its reasons for the closed session.

Hopkins and Supervisor David Rabbitt did not respond to requests for interviews about the district attorney’s investigation and flawed county memo.

In a text message responding to a Press Democrat reporter, Supervisor Susan Gorin said she was in Zoom meetings and did not “have more observations on the process than has already been reported.” She did not respond to additional questions.

Supervisor James Gore, the board chair, indicated he was unavailable for an interview. In a text message he said he was filing his reelection papers. Gore is running for reelection to the 4th District seat.

Staff Writer Andrew Graham contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.

