Confidential memo to Sonoma County supervisors came at pivotal moment in flawed redistricting, DA investigation shows

Late last year, as public rancor grew over Sonoma County’s contentious redistricting process, it was difficult for even close observers of the Board of Supervisors to know how it would settle on a final map redrawing the political boundaries for the five board members.

Supervisors as a group had already in early November publicly endorsed the map recommended by their 19-member Advisory Redistricting Commission.

But most board members almost immediately appeared to waffle on that choice.

Then, before a pivotal Nov. 29 board workshop, county staff circulated a document summarizing supervisors’ feedback on boundary lines. That document, given to supervisors the morning of the meeting, was not made public.

And hours later, the board majority signaled it favored a different map, proposed for the first time in public at that meeting. The abrupt shift, leading to a final Dec. 14 vote on the new map, would prompt outrage from members of the redistricting commission and residents concerned about how the board had arrived at its decision.

Now, three months later, the District Attorney’s Office has determined the memo that county staff shared with supervisors, but withheld from the public, violated California’s open meetings law. It constituted a type of serial communication that District Attorney Jill Ravitch’s office said was “inappropriate” and prohibited under the Brown Act, the 69-year-old bedrock law requiring transparency in local government.

The memo was one of two violations that the district attorney investigation uncovered in the county’s redistricting process. The Board of Supervisors also failed to comply with the law when it did not properly notify the public about its reasons for entering a closed-door meeting on Nov. 19. In that confidential meeting, discussion centered on potential legal threats over county’s redistricting.

Ravitch’s investigation, the first of its kind in at least a decade in Sonoma County, concluded the county failed the public by not fully disclosing the basis for the supervisors’ Nov. 19 meeting behind closed doors and withholding the summary memo from the public.

“The manner in which the County proceeded led to a public perception that violations occurred,” Ravitch said in a Wednesday letter to County Counsel Robert Pittman summarizing the findings. “The public should be able to see all deliberations undertaken by the board.”

Read the letter from District Attorney Ravitch:

Letter_DAtoCountyCounsel.pdf

Ravitch’s office concluded the Brown Act violations did not influence the final redistricting outcome.

While unearthing undisclosed documents and identifying missteps by the Board of Supervisors and unnamed county staff, the investigation has validated the criticism of some residents and redistricting commissioners who have faulted the board process and final decision.

Ana Horta, who served as vice chair for the advisory redistricting commission, said she still feels unheard. About six weeks after endorsing the commission map, the board approved a different map on a 4-1 vote, with Coursey the lone dissenter.

It was a shocking and hurtful turnabout for many members of the redistricting commission, who were appointed by the Board of Supervisors in July 2021 and tasked with drawing and recommending maps that prioritized more equitable boundaries.

“I don’t really know if they took into account that the work and the effort that the commission put into that, into the map,” Horta said.

The county redistricting memo withheld from the public was emailed by county staff to board members the morning of Nov. 29, just before the board held an emotionally charged public workshop where it would pivot away from the commission’s favored proposal.

Set up in a grid, the two-page document was labeled, partly, “Attorney-Client Privilege Confidential Communication.”

Read confidential memo here:

Summary of Changes from Nov 23 Board feedback.pdf

The document lists specific requests about district boundary lines from Supervisors David Rabbitt, Susan Gorin and Lynda Hopkins, who was chair of the board at the time. Staff indicated which of the three maps being discussed at the time satisfied the supervisors’ feedback.

Distributing that document to the board, acted as a serial meeting, Ravitch wrote in her findings.

A serial meeting is a series of communications “among at least a quorum of a legislative body,” according to David Snyder, a lawyer and former journalist who directs the San Rafael-based First Amendment Coalition.

The violation did not appear to determine the outcome of the board’s redistricting because the board did not make a final decision during the workshop, and because the public had opportunities to comment at two following meetings, according to the investigations’ findings.