‘Confusion and anxiety’: Gen Z struggling with mental health during pandemic

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

To track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world, go here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

For more stories on the anniversary of the pandemic, go here .

The pandemic has taken its toll on the mental health of people across all age groups, but the past two years of isolation, economic hardship, shutdown orders, and COVID-19 cases and deaths had unique impacts on the generation born between 1997 and 2012, known as Generation Z.

Many Gen Z-ers, who are between 9 and 24 years old, missed milestones and were forced to forgo rites of passage such as prom, high school or college graduation because of lockdowns and bans on large gatherings.

The pandemic’s effect on socialization, and the transition to doing almost everything online, were some of the most difficult aspects of the past two years for Gen Z, according to those within the age group as well as their mentors and counselors.

Faith Harvey, 21, a student at Santa Rosa Junior College, was 18 and finishing her senior year at Rancho Cotate High School when the pandemic hit.

Before the pandemic, “I was very outgoing and very involved in school,” Harvey said, belonging to student government all four years of high school.

Harvey said she grew comfortable with distance learning, especially when she started attending SRJC from the comfort of her bedroom. But as school went to remote learning and statewide shutdowns were ordered, Harvey said she stopped being as involved in extracurricular programs.

Connection to the broader community was practically cut off during the height of the pandemic, which was particularly damaging to young people’s mental well-being, said Dr. Andrew Kerlow-Myers, clinical coordinator and counselor at Sonoma State University’s Counseling and Psychological Services.

“I feel just like I’ve always been kind of like an anxious person,” Harvey said. So, when it comes to attending meetings, enrolling in classes for the first time or applying to transfer to a different college, “it’s been a little bit harder on my mental health to do all that alone without guidance,” she said.

Feeling burnt out, less motivated

Social isolation for young students like Harvey made reaching out to counselors for support more difficult; at the same time, the shutdown made it difficult for counselors to reach incoming students, Kerlow-Myers said.

“We can’t just set up a table in a busy area to reach students walking by,” Kerlow-Myers said. “But we can’t jump onto TikTok,” the social media app, “and jump into their DMs and set up a table there. So outreach is a lot more difficult.”

At SSU, staff and faculty struggled to adjust to students’ pandemic needs, and many had to learn how to use online platforms to let students know support programs existed.

As the pandemic progressed, Harvey said she started feeling burnout.

That feeling of pandemic burnout was felt strongly by all age groups, especially college students, Kerlow-Myers said.

Many school counselors saw their college clients experiencing a “sense of listlessness,” meaning a lack of energy, enthusiasm or motivation, that prompted them to question why they even went to college — even more than they had before, he said.

It was “personally painful” to watch students slipping through the cracks, Kerlow-Myers said.

“I’m more worried that the people who are struggling aren’t even making it to college, or if they are, they aren’t even reaching out for help and we can’t engage them,” Kerlow-Myers said.

Harvey said she felt less motivated to get involved and less inclined to reach out for support. She struggled to receive timely counseling services from the college and sunk into a state of social isolation. Many of her friends and peers who dreamed of going to college either dropped out or never went in the first place.

“So, it’s just like a lot of feelings of confusion and anxiety of what is best for evolving in the world of school and just growing up,” she said.

Pandemic shift to online

Gen Z received the nickname “zoomers” because of the rise in use of the online communication tool, Zoom, for high school and college classes, and virtually everything else.

To add to the whirlwind of social changes for young people, TikTok reached new heights in popularity when people began working and attending class from home, with a growth of 180% among 15- to 25-year-olds, according to a study by Statista, a German company specializing in market and consumer data.

Like many who thought they would never download TikTok, boredom and restlessness hit Harvey like a tidal wave when the initial novelty of quarantine passed.

“I eventually downloaded it out of pure boredom,” she said. And with not much other connection to the world outside, Harvey said she began constantly consuming social media.