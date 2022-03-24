Subscribe

‘Confusion and anxiety’: Gen Z struggling with mental health during pandemic

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 24, 2022, 11:29AM

The pandemic has taken its toll on the mental health of people across all age groups, but the past two years of isolation, economic hardship, shutdown orders, and COVID-19 cases and deaths had unique impacts on the generation born between 1997 and 2012, known as Generation Z.

Many Gen Z-ers, who are between 9 and 24 years old, missed milestones and were forced to forgo rites of passage such as prom, high school or college graduation because of lockdowns and bans on large gatherings.

The pandemic’s effect on socialization, and the transition to doing almost everything online, were some of the most difficult aspects of the past two years for Gen Z, according to those within the age group as well as their mentors and counselors.

Faith Harvey, 21, a student at Santa Rosa Junior College, was 18 and finishing her senior year at Rancho Cotate High School when the pandemic hit.

Before the pandemic, “I was very outgoing and very involved in school,” Harvey said, belonging to student government all four years of high school.

Harvey said she grew comfortable with distance learning, especially when she started attending SRJC from the comfort of her bedroom. But as school went to remote learning and statewide shutdowns were ordered, Harvey said she stopped being as involved in extracurricular programs.

Connection to the broader community was practically cut off during the height of the pandemic, which was particularly damaging to young people’s mental well-being, said Dr. Andrew Kerlow-Myers, clinical coordinator and counselor at Sonoma State University’s Counseling and Psychological Services.

“I feel just like I’ve always been kind of like an anxious person,” Harvey said. So, when it comes to attending meetings, enrolling in classes for the first time or applying to transfer to a different college, “it’s been a little bit harder on my mental health to do all that alone without guidance,” she said.

Feeling burnt out, less motivated

Social isolation for young students like Harvey made reaching out to counselors for support more difficult; at the same time, the shutdown made it difficult for counselors to reach incoming students, Kerlow-Myers said.

“We can’t just set up a table in a busy area to reach students walking by,” Kerlow-Myers said. “But we can’t jump onto TikTok,” the social media app, “and jump into their DMs and set up a table there. So outreach is a lot more difficult.”

At SSU, staff and faculty struggled to adjust to students’ pandemic needs, and many had to learn how to use online platforms to let students know support programs existed.

As the pandemic progressed, Harvey said she started feeling burnout.

That feeling of pandemic burnout was felt strongly by all age groups, especially college students, Kerlow-Myers said.

Many school counselors saw their college clients experiencing a “sense of listlessness,” meaning a lack of energy, enthusiasm or motivation, that prompted them to question why they even went to college — even more than they had before, he said.

It was “personally painful” to watch students slipping through the cracks, Kerlow-Myers said.

“I’m more worried that the people who are struggling aren’t even making it to college, or if they are, they aren’t even reaching out for help and we can’t engage them,” Kerlow-Myers said.

Harvey said she felt less motivated to get involved and less inclined to reach out for support. She struggled to receive timely counseling services from the college and sunk into a state of social isolation. Many of her friends and peers who dreamed of going to college either dropped out or never went in the first place.

“So, it’s just like a lot of feelings of confusion and anxiety of what is best for evolving in the world of school and just growing up,” she said.

Pandemic shift to online

Gen Z received the nickname “zoomers” because of the rise in use of the online communication tool, Zoom, for high school and college classes, and virtually everything else.

To add to the whirlwind of social changes for young people, TikTok reached new heights in popularity when people began working and attending class from home, with a growth of 180% among 15- to 25-year-olds, according to a study by Statista, a German company specializing in market and consumer data.

Like many who thought they would never download TikTok, boredom and restlessness hit Harvey like a tidal wave when the initial novelty of quarantine passed.

“I eventually downloaded it out of pure boredom,” she said. And with not much other connection to the world outside, Harvey said she began constantly consuming social media.

“Extra pressure to be like others on TikTok and social media had a huge impact on my mental health,” she said.

Michelle Edwards Heery, chief development officer and executive vice president of the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin, said their program’s goal is to guide and help open doors for youths, whether by connecting them to mental health programs or by supporting their education.

But during the pandemic, “all the doors changed,” Heery said. They had to become online navigators.

David Escobar is the director of intervention and diversion services at the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin and runs the REACH program, a local program to help incarcerated or previously incarcerated youth through intensive case management sessions, training workshops and group activities.

‘Socializing in-person is hard’

Despite the assumption all zoomers are natural-born tech geniuses, Escobar said the pandemic’s shift to online instruction was particularly difficult for many of the incarcerated youth in their program due to issues with Wi-Fi and technology they had never learned to use before.

“A lot of kids, they were really frustrated,” Escobar said. “There was a sense of hopelessness toward their academic work. … So as our program really, I think, went above and beyond our way to make sure that we called our young people over the phone and then just walked them through how to actually get that computer working online, connected to Zoom, connected to their classes, connected to their email.”

Hamzah L., an 18-year-old member in the REACH program, said he’s been doing well under Escobar’s mentorship. On March 15, he was working on his resume with Escobar to get a job at Safeway.

“It’s hard for people at home,” Hamzah said. “They’re not motivated and they don’t got nothing to do.”

He said he watched as many of his peers suffered mental health issues during the pandemic, though he said he’s been able to adjust, because of the many circumstances he’s had to adjust to throughout his life.

Hamzah also thinks the rise of social media has negative consequences on his age group when it comes to self-esteem and motivation.

“People are definitely becoming depressed staying at their house, lonely,” he said. “Socializing in-person is hard, especially when you’re going into a job for the first time.”

‘Give yourself grace’

Another vulnerable population particularly impacted during the pandemic were young queer people, said Matti Cottrell, an SRJC student who works at the school’s PEERS Coalition that aims to reduce stigma and increase support for LGBTQ students. He is also the vice president of student legislation and an intern at the queer resource center.

Queer and gender-nonconforming students often find college campuses a safe haven where they’re able to discover their identity and connect with mental health support and other resources, Cottrell said.

But during the pandemic, that safe haven simply wasn’t available.

“Many students literally had to resort to sitting in the closet” during classes, club meetings or support group sessions, out of fear they might be accidentally outed on Zoom, Cottrell said. They recalled a time when a LGBTQ student was sitting in the bathroom for privacy during a school meeting when their family members started yelling at them through the door.

“It adds to isolation for sure,” Cottrell said. “Queer students are already under isolation, and the lack of accessibility really added to that.”

Despite the missed milestones, Gen Z also discovered some positives to the pandemic.

“I feel like I missed out on so much,” Harvey said, reflecting on missed graduations and school events. “Everyone’s lives could have gone in such different directions, but I’ll never know.”

On the plus side, though, Harvey said the isolation has given her time to discover herself in a way she might not have before.

“This is the best I’ve ever done in school because I have so much time on my own. I’m able to reflect on my life,” she said. “I’ve been able to channel my frustration with just focusing on my schoolwork.”

“I just think everyone is doing their best,” Harvey said. And if she could give other zoomers advice, it would be: “Giving yourself grace will give you strength to keep going.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

