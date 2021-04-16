Confusion lingers over Windsor governance, as council grapples with accused mayor’s defiance

Opening the door to the faint possibility he may resign, Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli said Thursday he was “thinking and praying” about what to do after a six-hour meeting in which he was subject to scathing denunciations from dozens of residents seeking his ouster.

Closing out a drama-filled week that opened with explosive allegations that he was a repeat sexual assailant and ended with an imminent recall campaign and demands from his own council that he quit, Foppoli responded to a request for comment with a simple text message.

“I’ll be spending the next few days talking to residents, thinking, and praying about my decision of what comes next,” he wrote.

Foppoli, 38, has so far been adamant in his defiance of widespread, vocal insistence that he leave his post to allow the town to conduct business as usual, without the distraction and likely disruptions provoked by graphic allegations that now hang over its mayor.

His intransigence has provoked particularly strong outrage among sexual assault survivors, who say his continued grasp on power is a continued source of traumatic pain.

“You make every survivor in this county relive the terrible things that have happened to us,” one woman told him during Wednesday’s marathon public testimony. “You do not have a right to be a mayor in this county. It is not a right to be a politician.”

But even after fellow Councilwoman Debora Fudge and others urged him to consider the good of the town, he was still resistant when he left Wednesday’s meeting midway through, the lone “nay” in a 2-1 vote to demand he resign.

The uncertainty about his continued presence on the Town Council has thrown the community into disarray and cast confusion over the future of town governance, given disturbing allegations of sexual assault involving six women detailed in media accounts over the past week.

Critical budget deliberations loom, with cost-cutting strategies and revenue adjustments needed due to pandemic-related costs, as well as other, time-sensitive policy decisions beginning next week that would be jeopardized if crowds of people turn up to protest Foppoli’s continued claim to his seat as mayor, officials said.

“If he plans on attending that meeting and chairing it, I think it’s a big question mark for all of us,” Town Manager Ken MacNab said of the council’s April 21 meeting.

But a suggestion by Sonoma Mayor Logan Harvey at Wednesday’s meeting that council members block Foppoli by refusing to attend meetings in numbers sufficient to form a quorum appeared to find little traction in Windsor, though Fudge had initially expressed some interest.

“My duty is to serve the town,” Vice Mayor Sam Salmon said, “and it would be difficult to say, ‘We’re going to just not conduct the business of the town.’ The town didn’t hire the town manager to run the town. The council hired the manager, and the townspeople put the Town Council in their place to govern the town.”

Said MacNab: “My own feeling is we need to show the community that we are not in complete paralysis. We can still function.”

The crisis began April 8, when the San Francisco Chronicle published an expose in which four women and a number of witnesses detailed sexual assaults they said the mayor had committed dating back to New Year’s Eve 2003.

Two more accusers have come forward since, including Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus, who disclosed Saturday to The Press Democrat that she believed she was drugged by Foppoli to facilitate sex twice last year and was raped and sodomized on one occasion after he and another man took her home in a semiconscious state. She believes she was drugged a second time, six months later, by Foppoli and manipulated into sex with another man when she was unable to consent.

Foppoli also has accused Lemus of pressuring him into sex against his will, saying she “used her position of power to try and silence me.”

The totality of the revelations has provoked not only a political crisis in the town of fewer than 30,000 people, but a social and cultural one. The emotionally raw and painful responses of women, particularly, but men as well have made it clear the “me too” era is far from over in Sonoma County.

Several town officials said Thursday they were surprised and moved by the many personal tales of sexual assault and trauma speakers revealed during the meeting — both by the sheer number and by the exposed vulnerability.

“Just the depth of feeling and the amount of hurt and how people are hurt,” said Salmon, acknowledging he cried after the entire experience was over. To see “how widespread this abuse is, and hear it personally — people waiting hours to talk and to give their — to let their feelings be known. Because we went six hours.”